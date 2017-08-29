modernghana logo

Bui Power Authority settles compensation

GNA
32 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug 28, GNA - An amount of GH¢42,276.92 has been released by the Bui Power Authority (BPA) for the payment of compensation to five beneficiaries whose economic trees/crops are located within the area earmarked for BPA's Solar Project.

A statement signed by Mr Fred Oware, the Chief Executive Officer of the BPA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the compensation would be paid through the Land Valuation Division (LVD) of the Lands Commission.

It said the Solar Project was located at Carpenter in the Bole District and the five affected farmers would receive their compensation on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

It noted that the BPA collaborated with the LVD to enumerate economic assets that were located within the 1000-acre parcel of land earmarked for the solar project.

The statement said the exercise was expected to be witnessed by the Chief of Carpenter, BPA officials, regional officers of the Land Valuation Division and members of the Carpenter community.

'BPA has already completed expansion works on the Bui Switchyard to evacuate 250MW of solar energy. The Bui Solar Project is expected to commence after the compensation payment,' it stated.

GNA

Social News

