Deputy UWR Minister donates to Naabugubelle Health Centre
Naabugubelle (U/W), Aug. 28, GNA - Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, has donated a fridge and an air conditioner to management of the Naabugubelle Health Center in the Sissala East District.
The items which were purchased at a total cost of GH¢2,200.00 are expected to aid the storage of medicines at the drug unit of the facility.
Presenting the items to management of the facility, the Deputy Regional Minister, said the gesture was based upon a complaint made to him by management concerning the challenges they experience at the drug unit with respect to the storage of medicines.
Mr Issahaku said upon hearing the complaint, he contacted a few of his friends who helped him to procure the items to be presented to the facility.
He said central government alone could not solve all the problems confronting the health sector, hence the need for all to help in addressing some of the little challenges faced by health facilities.
The Deputy Regional Minister appealed to management of the facility to use the items for its intended purpose to ensure the safety of drugs used in treating people in the community.
Mr Robert Juah, the Physician Assistant in charge of the facility, thanked the Deputy Minister for responding promptly to their complaint saying from now onwards the safety of their drugs was guaranteed.
While thanking him for the kind gesture, Mr Juah also appealed to the general public to assist the facility with an ultrasound machine to enhance maternal care services at the facility.
Mr Juah said the absence of the machine made pregnant women journey much further to access the service at the District Hospital in Tumu.
Mr Alex Bapula, Sissala East District Director of Health Services, urged the community to patronize the services of the facility, noting that it was only when they do so, that benevolent individuals and philanthropists would be encouraged to help address the challenges facing the facility.
He said plans are far advanced to post a midwife to the facility to help provide maternal and child health care services to people in the community.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
