TOP STORIES
if you are thirsty and you drink fanta, you will still be thirstyBy: gershon ashie nikoi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
New Board of Directors for GACL Inaugurated
By Belinda Ayamgha/ Wilhelmina Tengmaa
Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Ms Abena Osei Asare, the Deputy Minister of Finance, has sworn in the newly constituted Board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), with a call on it to guide the Company in pursuit of its vision to make Ghana a preferred aviation hub.
She said she saw great hope and prospects for the GACL's future and charged the Board to guide it to achieve those prospects by adopting sound, ethical and legal governance and financial management policies.
Ms Asare made the statements at the inauguration of the new Board prior to the commencement of the GACL's fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM), where she administered the oath of office and the oath of secrecy to the members.
She noted that Ghana's airports had seen tremendous improvement since the establishment of the GACL as a result of the decoupling from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), 10 years ago.
The nine-member Board of Directors is chaired by Mrs Oboshie Sai Cofie and includes Mr John Dekyem Attafuah, current Managing Director of the GACL, Mr Kwabena Addo Atuah, Ambassador Kwasi Baah Boakye, Mr Kofi Owusu Sekyere, Mr Kwesi Fynn, Mr Kojo Addae Mensah, Mrs Comfort Boohene Osafo and Mr Prosper Amewu.
Ms. Asare expressed confidence in the expertise of the members, from diverse backgrounds and competencies in various fields, saying it will provide a healthy foundation for the success of the company.
'I am also happy that a woman is the Chairperson of the Board,' she noted and congratulated the chairperson.
She also enjoined the Board to comply with the requirements under the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (ACT 921), Section 90, which mandates Boards of State Owned Enterprises to 'establish and maintain policies, procedures, risk management and internal control systems, and governance and management practices that will ensure that the organisation manages its resources prudently and operates effectively to achieve its objectives'.
She commended the impressive performance and contribution of the GACL to the economy since its incorporation, noting that government, as a shareholder, saw its performance as a shining example in the SOE sector.
'I pledge my personal support and the government's continued full support for the Board and management of this company,' she concluded.
Mrs Oboshie Sai Cofie, speaking on behalf the Board, thanked President Nana Akufo Addo for giving them the opportunity to serve Ghana, and pledged to contribute her best in the position.
'I am fully aware of the extraordinary responsibilities of the position and pledge my very best,' she said.
She noted that the bid to position Ghana as the preferred Aviation hub and leader in airport business in Africa required collective efforts to achieve.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News