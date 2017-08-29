TOP STORIES
There are none born to lead and there are none born to follow, only opportunity and chance make a few, leaders.By: Valentino Alily, Sou
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
'Talking Book' to improve community's access to information
Jirapa (U/W), Aug. 28, GNA - Literacy Bridge Ghana (LBG), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has launched the extended programme of the 'Talking Book' device to make knowledge and skills available to the poor and underserved communities.
The technology which was launched in Jirapa is intended to reach out to a total of 252,224 direct beneficiaries in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region with multiple messages on twelve key behavior change areas covering agriculture, health and social issues among others.
Explaining the benefits of the device during the launching ceremony, Mr Toffic Dapilaah, Field Manager for Literacy Bridge Ghana, said the 'Talking Book' device was the world's most affordable audio computer designed specifically for people who could not read.
'Local experts easily record their knowledge in an oral form using the local language of the beneficiaries so that it can act like a growing library for people who cannot read and write', he said.
'Anyone can then access the information repeatedly, whenever they need to apply it; they can also record their own messages to expand on existing ideas, share new information and give feedback', he said.
Mr Osman Mumuni, the Jirapa District Coordinating Director, who represented the District Chief Executive (DCE), commended Literacy Bridge and its partners for bringing such a unique technology that would help improve rural community's access to information that would help them make informed decisions.
He urged the people to ensure that they use the information contained in the device effectively so that it would serve its intended purpose.
Madam Pheobe Balagumyetime, Jirapa District Director of Health Services, urged the community members to embrace the technology and use it to improve their knowledge on health issues and other concerns.
Mr Tengan K. Titus, a farmer from Ving-Ving Community and a past beneficiary, said in the past access to agriculture information was difficult but with the introduction of the 'Talking Book' by LBG and its partners, they were able to learn a lot of things concerning good farming practices which is helping them to improve on their yield.
Madam Kan-wula Dabuo, a farmer from Dery-Yiri Community and a past beneficiary, said through the device, women in the community now understand the importance of antenatal care services during pregnancies.
The 'Talking Book' project is being implemented with funding from UNICEF.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News