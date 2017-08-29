modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Haatso celebrates Homowo festival

GNA
32 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - The Chiefs and people of Haatso, near Madina in Accra on Saturday, celebrated their annual Homowo festival amidst fun-fair and the sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi', the traditional food of the Gas.

Clad in red, the chiefs and some elders took turns to sprinkle the food and poured libation at sacred places and homes.

The festival, which was celebrated peacefully, attracted a large number of Gas and other tribes.

Nii Amarh Sogbla IV, Haatso Manste addressing the gathering, called for a united front to accelerate the development of the area.

He asked them to use the occasion to forge ahead in unity by burying their differences in order to seek the development of the area.

Nii Sogbla appealed to the Ga Traditional Council to erect a monument at Katamanso where the celebration of the Homowo festival started.

He also appealed to chiefs to do away with chieftaincy disputes to ensure the rapid development of their areas.

Nii Sogbla also urged the government to help them to fight the issue of land guards which had become the order of the day in the community.

Homowo recounts the migration of the Gas and reveals their agricultural success in their new settlement.

The Ga oral tradition says a severe famine broke out among the people during their migration to present day Accra.

They were inspired by the famine to embark on massive food production exercises which eventually yielded bumper harvests.

Their hunger ended and with great joy, they 'hooted at hunger', hence the annual celebration.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Social News

TOP STORIES

NDC gags members; urges calm as reconciliation begins

2 hours ago

SSNIT $72m scandal: Ban curlpits from public service – Bright Simons

2 hours ago

quot-img-1notice that the stiffest tree is most easily cracked,while the bamboo or willow survives by bending with the wind.

By: eric young quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line