FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Mehudzi Brand launched

GNA
32 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug 28, GNA - Nana Ama Eson-Mensah, a Fashion Designer has launched a new clothing line 'Mehudzi Clothing' at a cocktail event at the newly opened retail and showcase outlet in Osu Ako Adjei, 'Mehudzi Shop'.

Mehudzi is a fantse word which reflects 'a visual experience' captured from real life insights culture and style expressed as a complete art.

Using quality fabrics, the garments are classic yet modern, and minimalist in style.

The clothing line produces causal and formal wear for women specializing in African Print Clothing, accessories and African craft.

Some of the brand names are Serwaa, Molly and Inkiruka.

Speaking at the event, Nana Ama Eson-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Mehudzi Brand, said the aim was to provide affordable clothing of a certain quality for the working public.

She said the Mehudzi was an independent brand that produces quality fabric to meet demands of the public wanting African but modern outfits for various occasions.

Nana Eson-Mensah said the brand has plans to further expand to produce men's clothing.

She added that a percentage of the proceeds gathered from patronage of the clothing would be used to support the hearing impaired.

GNA

By Anku Morkporkpor/Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Social News

