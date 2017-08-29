TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Citi FM targets GHc250,000 with COPE fundraiser
Citi FM will be launching a fundraising drive for the Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE) seeking to raise GHc250,000 from listeners to support 50 beneficiaries.
The average amount spent on each beneficiary is roughly GH¢5,000 and this cover tuition, accommodation, stationery and a stipend.
Timing is of the essence as most students have a September 4 deadline to complete registration or forfeit school for the next 12 months.
How to contribute
Donations can be sent to the MTN mobile money number 0550 900 006. Cheques can also be written in the name: CITI FM FOUNDATION
Alternatively, Donations can be made at the front desk of Citi FM, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.
COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative programme under the Citi Foundation in support of Ghanaians in need of support.
COPE is an initiative that seeks to provide full scholarships to brilliant but deprived students to further their education.
Between 2014 and 2016, the project expended an average of about GHc 5,000 per academic year on one beneficiary.
Through donor support, COPE has managed to cater for 22 students.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
