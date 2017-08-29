TOP STORIES
2002 Old Toms group honours former headmaster
The 2002 alumni of St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School on Sunday, August 27, 2017, honoured Rev Father Samuel K. Batsa, a former headmaster of the school touted as a strict disciplinarian.
President of the 2002 Old Tom’s Association, Martin Akowuah, said the group celebrated the former headmaster in a bid to show appreciation for the many life lessons and discipline he installed in them.
“There a lot of things we want to do for the school too. We want our numbers to grow so that we will be able to do more things we have planned. The entire school is our main focus,” the Association President said.
Overwhelmed by the gesture, Rev. Fr. Batsa thanked his former students and asked them to live and promote the high standards the school upholds in their various endeavours.
“I am excited. And I should be. I am very very thankful for them deciding to do this. I knew they would come but I was not expecting this number of people coming...I am happy it is happening in my lifetime.
"I am grateful and I thank God and all those who have worked to make this possible,” Rev Batsa said.
Students donated various items to the Priest at the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Adenta, where the solemn event took place.
The alumni also supported the harvest fundraising event at the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Photo: Martin Akowuah presenting a special pencil-drawn portrait of the Reverend Father to him.
The 2002 Old Toms also presented a plaque on which was inscribed a citation the recounts the many achievements of their former headmaster.
They also presented a cassock, a tablet, an undisclosed amount of cash among other items.
The students rounded up the celebration with modest but sumptuous buffet
Watch more photos from the event below.
Photo: Nii Otu Ankra (in a smock), the School Prefect for the 2002 year group of St Thomas Aquinas, thanking Rev Fr. Batsa on behalf of his colleagues at the buffet.
Photo: Students donated some of the items after the Sunday, August 27 Second Mass.
