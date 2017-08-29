TOP STORIES
Last night I dreamed I ate a ten-pound marshmallow, and when I woke up the pillow was gone.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Central University To Run ICM-UK Programmes
Central University through its Business Development Center (BDC) is offering Certificate and Diploma courses.
The BDC, which is an accredited study center of the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM-UK, is offering courses in Journalism and Media Studies, Human Resources Management, Marketing, Accounting and Finance, and Professional Computing.
The Center has also introduced programmes to prepare WASSCE and SSSCE students for admission into the University through an effective, well-coordinated Remedial course in the Core subjects of Maths, English, Core Science, Social Studies Elective Maths, and Economics.
“These two programs are run concurrently to offer WASSCE Remedial students the opportunity to obtain Certificate and Diploma qualifications that offer them direct admission into Central University, having successfully passed all the subjects.
“The advantages of this model is not only to obtain an international certificate in addition to a degree from the Central University, but also to afford students who could not enter the University with their mates in the Senior High Schools, the opportunity to join them at the appropriate level in Central University,” a statement from the University said.
Admission Requirements (For both Remedial and ICM Programs)
Program Duration:
How to Apply:
MATURE APPLICANTS
Persons who are 25 years old and above and wish to enter Central University may complete application form at the Business Development Centre for enrolment into the Mature Access Course. This course is run from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Fridays; and 8:00am to 5:00pm on Saturdays for a period of six weeks at the University’s campus at Mataheko, near Kaneshie First Light, Accra. Successful candidates may obtain admission to read any of the following degree programs:
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Education