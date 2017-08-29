TOP STORIES
Teach Preventive Health In Churches—Doctor To Pastors
"Pastors have been charged to give preventive health talks in their churches to help educate the congregation on healthy living.
...It is equally important for pastors to take good care of the physical aspects of the church as it is for the spiritual. Our bodies are the temple of God and must therefore be taken care of to ensure our wellbeing at all times."
Those were remarks made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Brainwave Consult Ltd, Dr. Bettina Boohene Andah in a close up interview with a member of journalists In Development (JID) after delivering a talk on Preventive Health at Word of Life Christian Church (WLCC) here in Accra.
The health seminar which was part of activities slated for the church's 30th anniversary celebration which is underway covered areas including healthy eating, regular medical checks, body exercising, stress management, among others. The seminar among other things brought together the clergy, members of the church and the general public.
The doctor condemned the practice of some educated and affluent members of society who engage in patronizing expensive foreign foods that have no health benefits at all.
She advised them instead to patronize locally produced foods that have better health qualities but very affordable.
The medical practitioner said there is so much stress among the people, asking them to avoid tendencies that would put unnecessary stress upon themselves. She further asked them to go to the right places for a medical check up at least every other year to know their health status.
The family practitioner also drew their attention to the benefits of exercising the body. She pointed out that everyone should exercise at least three time in a week, saying exercises are an important tool in keeping the body healthy.
Dr. Boohene therefore took the opportunity to call on all pastors to replicate this health education in their churches to maintain good health among the congregation.
Speaking in an address earlier in the seminar, the General overseer of the church, reverend Isaac Quaye told the church that they should be mindful of their health habits and asked them to take health education seriously to help keep them fit for.
He asked to put the health tips into practice for longer life because, according to him, he is not interested in funeral sermons.
