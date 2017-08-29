TOP STORIES
By: bernard asante
A Bald Accusation Though Pardonable In Rev Bempah’s Confusion
I wouldn’t bear a grudge against Rev OwusuBempah’sunsavourymixup about respectable and honourable people diverting contracts from the President’s table without his knowledge. That comes to me, though, as an insult to the integrity of the President. Everyone knows that you cannot distract His Excellency Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo from the aggressiveness of his passion to see to it that Ghana developed at a pace commensurate with the tides of this era, and that the nation is not shortchanged.
To say that the Honourable Chief of Staff, Madam FremaOpare, is impotent because her job has been taken over by others is so inglorious, quite inapposite to the name giventhe church that Reverend OwusuBempah presides over, Glorious Word Power Ministry. If his effusions could be this flat, “Glorious Word” would hardly be compatible then. The Honourbale Chief of Staff, Madam FremaOpare, has been bedeviled with grief having buried both brother and sister this year a couple of months apart, and is about burying her mother, too. Is that why Mr Reverend made such outrageous declarations? This woman remains in her office until late seeing to the affairs of the State irrespective of her personal predicaments.
I would have thought that he would commiserate with her misfortunes than go on the offensive as if he were vying for her post. Let him rest assured that she remains, and will remain, the Honourable Chief of Staff that the President Nana Akufo-Addo trusts. She is incorruptible, if you ask me, and will not condone any acts of corruption. So I advise Reverend OwusuBempah to look into the mirror. If he sees a corrupt image, then he can make such accusations again because he would just be indicting himself accusing an iron lady of feebleness.
Conversely, to drag the good name of Gabby Otchere-Darkoin the dirt by slinging unbefitting accusations is a wingless bird to begin with. You see, I have known this man for a longtime now, and he is engrossed in his profession as a lawyer. His kindness towards all those who clamour around him, seeking assistance in various forms is misrepresented as doling out contracts.
He is neither an official of the government nor an employee of any State Agency. So what power does he wield in this regard? Or is it the case that successful people related to the president must be slurred in this manner due to a painful menstrual thought that they may be benefitting from the status quo? And who wouldn’t if they got a corruption-free opportunity to make clean money. Tweeaa chai, those crying foul would jump at the first opportunity, so they shouldn’t attempt again because they come across as ridiculous ingrates.DrOkoampaAhoofe’s noisy outbursts, lately, come to mind.
Gabby is the leading and senior partner at Africa Legal Associates, a law firm that brings much relief to the deprived, distraught, and disenfranchised. I am yet to sniff any fumes that would tell a tale of cabalism, which Reverend OwusuBempah and DrAhoofe seek to portray. What their motives are to wade such bog territory remain a puzzle to me, but I can only surmise that theyareborne out of pure jealousy.
Unfortunately, a clearly disgruntled DrOkoampeAhoofe is, also, on the prowl to throw some lame punches at Gabby. I am very much aware that this man uses his intellect to get at anyone who seems to be making headway in life. Why would a person living in the USA, enjoying the liberties of capitalism, dare take on people who actually fought the battle on the ground for change?
What proof has this Ahoofe guy got to establish such a joke? Peddling divisiveness from some 5000 plus miles away is hardly the best way to go. If Ahoofe Jr wants a bit of the glory that Ghanaians are enjoying today under Akufo-Addo, his personal history must reflect in this most significant emancipation we all, including Gabby, faced NDC brutalities to achieve.
Ahoofe, a PhD supposed scholar, has a score to settle with Gabby. That I know! Something that Gabby once said must have rubbed him in the wrong place. If he has any courtesy at all, he should come to Ghana and see for himself what Otchere-Darko’s outfit is all about, instead of falling for disgraceful propaganda and unsubstantiated gossip. I am an NPP patriot, YES, and I will never wash our dirty linen in public. It is a fact that DrOkoampa is jealous of anyone who seems to be on an upward tangent. Maybe, he should follow on same lines to redeem his descending image. If he can’t find anyone to pick a fight with, he will definitely pick one with himself. My conclusion!
In every administration, there are greedy people who will fall on their own swords, inevitably. We all heard the President’s speech at the NPP National Delegates Congress held on Saturday, August 26 2017. He clearly stated that he would jail those, especially personnel of his outfit, who engage in corrupt practices.Nana the President would not even spare his own, so why would Gabby Otchere-Darko take the risk of falling out of favour with our Excellency, even though they are relatives.
I do not believe in fake scholars or modern day prophets because they are more fallible than the ordinary folks who do not tout intellectualism, and do not call themselves by spiritually fanciful names,seeking to deceive Adam, like the serpent did to Eve.Dr Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jr, before you take a swipe at the hump on the back of Gabby Otchere-Darko, feel yours, if you can, and pray that it not as humongous as that you seek to criticise.
