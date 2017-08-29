TOP STORIES
Greater Accra Youth Organizer Hopeful Donates Gh₵3,400.00 To NPP Youth Wing
Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known in public circles as Baba Tauffic (BT) on Saturday 26th of August made a cash donation to the youth wing of Greater Accra, the centre of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of his commitment towards the youth wing of the region.
In all, a total an amount of GH₵3,400.00 was donated in person to organizers and their deputies to support them in their journey back home in Accra.
The disclosed amount was received by some organizers and deputies on behalf of the43 constituencies of the Greater Accra Region for onward disbursement. This kind gesture, which is first of its kind at the 3 days Annual National Delegates Conference which ended on Sunday 27th of August, 2017 received a lot of commendation and applause from delegates and prospective party members who will soon be delegates to cast votes in support of party members who put themselves up for elections.
The said amount is also expected to assist all organizers and their deputies in the region to foot their hotel bills in particular; and all others bills incurred in the course of the National Delegates Conference held at the University of Cape Coast Auditorium in the Central Region.
In a close up interview with the ever smiling, hardworking, and illustrious Greater Accra Youth Organizer Hopeful who is currently the raining youth organizer for the Adentan Constituency remarked that, he is motivated by his love for the party, particularly the youth wing in Greater Accra, hence the kind gesture.
Baba Tauffic is one of the very field marshals who worked assiduously in and out of the constituencies to get the New Patriotic Party Elected into office. His untouchable records at Adenta Constituency in the Greater Accra Region remain on the lips of party members in the said constituency and the region as a whole.
In the electioneering period, he worked closely with the Hon. Achibold Cobbina, the Greater Accra Regional organizer, among others in the region which culminated in the landslide victory of the New Patriotic Party in the December polls.
His organizational skills in Adentan Constituency help the party to win power from the NDC in Adentan constituency for the first time in 8 years of NDC dominance.” In the electioneering period, I was a force to reckon with”, he stated without mincing words.
When quizzed on his plans for the region, he hasten and said that, he is a goal oriented person; therefore he is bringing service, commitment and victory to the region for the 2020 elections Victory. “I have so much passion to see the youth work again as was the case in the 2016 elections; and it is this that will get us the victory in the 2020 elections”, he explained.
Baba Tauffic was optimistic that his time is now to change the face of the youth wing with good organizational skills to put the party at the region ahead of its close contenders-NDC.
