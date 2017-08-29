TOP STORIES
"And all over world, where political conflicts have raged, and continue to rage, it is the ugly face of irresponsible leadership that has been solely responsible for such occurrences."By: alphonse ohene djan
Weija-Gbawe MP Applauds NPP For A Successful Annual National Delegates Confab In Cape Coast
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and also Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah has applauded her party; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for organizing a successful Annual National Delegates Conference held in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th August, 2017.
According to her, the conference was successfully organized with no eruption of violence or misunderstanding.
The conference which was crowned by a mammoth rally at Victoria Park in the beautiful shores of Cape Coast was heavily attended by thousands of delegates and party faithfuls from all the 275 constituencies across the 10 regions of the country.
In a close up interview with her at the conference grounds at the University of Cape Coast, the outspoken honourable member stated unequivocally that, she is happy at the turns of events which transpired at the conference. She added that the NPP has demonstrated to the whole world that the party is deep rooted in democratic principles and governance.
She described this year’s Annual National Delegates Conference as one of the best in the political history of the party. When asked about her opinion on the party’s decision to convey an Extraordinary National Delegates Conference in 3 months time as proposed by Hon. Daniel Kweku Botwe, MP for Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region and Minister for Reorganization and Development.
She said her opinion does not matter since the decision of the party binds on all to obey. she was however quick to remarked that, the decision taken by the party is in the interest of all since her party is deep rooted in democracy which allows that everybody’s interest is cater for in the process.
The 25th National Delegates’ conference held under the theme, “delivery our promises, our roots our strength and our future” coincided with the party's 25th anniversary and the 100 years celebration of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) which gave birth to party under several names with same ideologies until it became NPP which took over power in 2000 for the first time under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
