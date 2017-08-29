TOP STORIES
Take The Right Step To Succeed In Life Is All About FaithBy: Prosper Pagase Polit
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
UG, GIJ, Others Rewarded Top Female App Developers
Three young female App developers in the MTN Girl Code programme have received Gh₵2,500, Gh₵1,500 and Gh₵1000 respectively and the chance to enter the MTN Apps Challenge.
Meanwhile, all the remaining female participants have also been consoled with a free office space at the Accra Digital Center for one year with access to Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi).
The overall winner, Osei Daniella Marylyn, Oppong Dorcas, Yaa Aboagye-Heming, and Abigail Mesrenyame Dogbe, graduates from University of Ghana (UG) and UMAT developed a Baby Monitoring App called Blue.
Vanessa Otchere, a female level 200 student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) came second with a Transport and Booking App called Ticket Ex.
A group of four, who are made up of students and graduates from the University of Ghana (UG), Priscilla Esther Dominic (level 400), Pamela Mantey (graduate), Kabuki Ibrahim (graduate) and Keziah Odoi (graduate) came third with an Organic Food Delivery App called Di Dwa.
MTN in collaboration with Women in Tech Africa launched Girl Code to train and encourage women between the ages of 18 and 30 on how to explore the opportunities in IT through coding.
The first App Camp participants were 35 students selected from tertiary institutions in Accra while Central, Ashanti and Northern region were also earmarked for the next event.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Founder of Women In Tech Africa, Ethel Cofie said the event ended with a live pitching or presentation by the female participants to access their technical ability and business acumen on how to build and validate their businesses, and technically build their Apps to provide more services and earn income.
She noted that the first part of the 10day training was training participants on business validation and the second part was the coaching session to enable them pitch.
An IT Consultant, Kossi Selom Banybah, a trainer indicated that even though the female participants were new in coding, they exhibited strong commitment and full determination at all levels.
He posited that most of them were very creative towards developing business ideas that are sustainable and will also generate employment for the youth directly and indirectly.
“In terms of the presentations what we were looking for in terms of criteria was scalability i.e. how well can they manage a large number of people and can their system handle that. Another criteria was the sustainability i.e. how are they going to make money through their projects because even if you are solving a problem and it is a good idea, if you are not able to sustain that idea you won’t go far. The rest was about technical viability i.e. how easy will it be to implement that idea and go onto the market competitive,” The Trainer stated.
According to him, the challenge was that some of participants were still trying to study and know the market but hopeful that through strong collaboration, they will be successful.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News