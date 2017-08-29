TOP STORIES
Religious Differences Hinder Growth Of Ghanaian Businesses—Eyram Bashan
Ghana’s Young Entrepreneurs (GYE), one of the largest networks of young entrepreneurs in Ghana over the weekend launched one of their flagship projects dubbed “GYE HUB”.
The event which was coupled with a hangout, under the theme “BUILDING A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS; THE ROLE OF NETWORKING “took place at GYE’s head office in Ajirngano-East legon.
Mrs. Eyram in her submission told the young entrepreneurs that one of the reasons why we fail to network effectively is because of religion.
He advised the budding entrepreneurs not to allow Religion be a barrier to their business networking.
She said a muslim can network or partner with a Christian to build a successful business. She advised the youth to use social media wisely because it’s an effective tool for networking.
“Be confident when approaching someone, don’t be too desperate, doing more listening than talking, prepare yourself for business, dig background information of partners before you network. “
Mr. Prince Abbey in his lecture also urged the youth to create legacy businesses. “Don’t only think of yourself; think of the generation yet to come”.
Mr.SherifGhali – CEO of GYE
The CEO of GYE Mr. SherifGhali is his address said the GYE Hub was necessary as their membership is growing, leadership of the association had tofind a way of bringingits members together once in every month for the purpose of networking, learning and sharing of ideas. He said “The GYE Hub will serves as a platform for entrepreneurship development and the acquisition of relevant life transforming skills, particularly among the youth.
This will be done through the fostering of a collaborative business environment for exchange of ideas and networking purposes in every last Saturdays of Every month. The Hub will also provide direct support by way of training, mentorship and linkage to funding sources for young entrepreneurs in Ghana.
Mr. Patrick Pahruk Bandanaa--National Director-Indo-OIC Islamic Chamber of Commerce and industry
Mr. Patrick PahrukBandanaa, in his closing remarks edge participants, to take networking serious. He said “You Network determines your net-worth” and for this reason networking was crucial for business. He ended by invited the young business owners to the“GLOBAL HALAL EXPO 2017” to be held in Indian between 19th and 21st of September.
