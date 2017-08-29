TOP STORIES
Life is not a continues round of joy or sorrowBy: Kwasi Amponsa-Yeboah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Media Trials And Our Democracy
Greetings Mr President, Respectfully, let me use my platform to share few concerns with you. I am addressing this concerns to you because of your professional background and the role you personally played to make the media landscape what we see today. Mr President, the role of the media in moulding the opinion of the society cannot be underestimated.
It has helped to bring criminals to hook and in recent years, the advent of internet and other technologies has enhanced the impact of the mass media. However, it be established that the media cannot usurp the functions of the judiciary. I know and saw how you, Kweku Baako, Kwesi Pratt, Prof P V Ansah, Kofi Koomson, Kabral, Akoto Ampaw, Victor Newman and others fought for media freedom in the past.
I am seriously opposed to the system where governments shackle the media it is unhealthy for democracy, and primitive but we must also know that the implications of continued unaccountability of the media and display of unprofessional conducts are even more damaging. I am sharing this concern with you because of the facts distortion in the media about the SSNIT- Software issue.
Looking at the rate of distortions and trial of innocent officials by some journalists, I think steps need to be taken in order to prevent the media trials from eroding the civil right of innocent citizens, whereby the media ( journalists) have a clearer definition of their professional rights and duties, and the courts, given the power to punish those who flagrantly disregard them.
We better institute measures to curb this dangerous phenomenon else, your special prosecutor initiative will suffer serious challenges. I am happy you made this important statement when you met the press at the Flagstaff house "It is not enough to accuse and prosecute someone on grounds of corruption allegations if there is no evidence as such" it is one statement very very dear to my heart.
I am not against prosecuting officials found to have misconducted themselves, I am all for it and support it fully but it must be done without injuring suspects inalienable rights. Media trial in many tend to influence judges by subconsciously creating a pressure and must be seen and treated as undue interference in the process of justice delivery. I am worried because of the ordeal Mr Tsatsu Tsikata and others went through.
How the media hijacked their cases and landed them at the "public court" before the courts came out with their judgement. Mr President, like you rightly pointed out, the vital gap between an accused an a convict keeping at stake the golden principle of 'presumption of innocence until proven guilty' and guilt beyond reasonable doubt must not be overlooked. But most journalists do on air and (print) is that they do their own investigation, build pubic opinion against the accused even before the courts take cognizance of the case.
They prejudice the public and sometimes even the judges and as a result accused persons who should be assumed innocent, are presumed as criminals leaving all their rights and liberties unrepressed Mr President, I have been following media discussions about the SSNIT's software issue and the kind of misinformation and distortions being fed the public is scary and dangerous.
Most journalists are less informed about the issue, and use their own interpretations to make their conclusions inciting the public against innocent officials. I am not going to waste your eyes on the facts since you know more than i know but I am aware an entity has been contracted to do independent investigation into the matter alongside what EOCO has started. I think we must all wait for the final results before making conclusive statements.
Mr President, the time has come for politicians across the divide to come together to clear the political stables of disgraceful corrupt practices which make the public lose confidence in the politician. The phenomenon where politicians use corruption as their potent campaign weapon must end for issues about policies to determine which party must be in government. We better do that else, the public will soon come together against the politicians and we shall regret our actions. Thank you, Wishing you God's blessings and guidance.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Andrews Krow
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article