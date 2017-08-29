modernghana logo

Tell The Children The Ugly Truth By

Usman Mohammed
35 minutes ago | Opinion/Feature

Undoubtedly and unarguably Nigeria is a country that is blessed and endowed by divine providence with great natural and human resources that are the envy of her neighbours and friends alike. Nigeria is also a country where opportunities for personal growth and development exist abundantly.

Given this reality, it is instructive to state without equivocation or fear of contradiction that Nigeria is one indivisible nation, though diversely cultural and variegated in ethnicity but I strongly believe that what unite us as a country are more than the few things that tend to engender division.

This diversity should be a veritable source of strength and never that of weakness.

The United States of America is the strongest country in the world today, not because of its great population perse but because of the strength in diversity of their population.

It is imperative for national unity and cohesion that parents should tell their children the truth; not a version of the truth that tends to promote selfish, parochial and sectional interest.

And truth reduces the burden of conscience and we are told also that the conscience is an open wound that only truth can heal. It is difficult and virtually impossible for individual or group of people to threaten the sanctity of the unity of Nigeria, no matter under what guise, pretense or pretext.

Previously efforts made to break, divide or segregate Nigeria before were failed tragically and future ones at the same misadventure will not only fail but also with disastrous consequences, it is divine providence, not by might or power.

There is no misunderstanding, agitation or protest that cannot be discussed in an atmosphere free of rancor and acrimony and resolved amicably and peacefully to the satisfaction of all and sundry. As for me, love Nigeria, defend and cherish her for it deserves no less.

