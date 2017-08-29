TOP STORIES
Odebrecht Ghana Supports KNUST’s Engineering Conference
Odebrecht Engineering and Construction International, a global organization of Brazilian origin with presence in 25 countries, including Ghana, has supported the College of Engineering of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, to organise the College’s flagship Biennial Engineering, Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship Conference (ESTE) in Kumasi.
The ESTE was created by the College as a platform to bring researchers such as technologists, engineers, entrepreneurs from varied fields of endeavor to interact on how to develop sustainable development solutions to peculiar challenges confronting Africa. Speakers and participants were invited from different parts of the world.
Speaking at the Conference, Ms Vanessa Ashun, Odebrecht Ghana’s Human Resource Responsible, reiterated the company’s support to the learning, teaching and promotion of engineering, science, technology and entrepreneurshipin Ghana.
She emphasized that: “This Conference is one of academia’s gifts to the overall development of Africa. Technology is dictating the pace and shape of development and a Conference that focuses on seeking solutions to local problems through technology is indeed a blessing. Odebrecht Ghana believes in investing in helping grow the local workforce by supporting educational activities related to science and engineering and absorbing qualified personnel through the Odebrecht Young Partners Program.Odebrecht Ghana pledges a continuous support to the University’s quest at deepening the quality of the study and practice of science and engineering in Ghana.”
The Provost of the College of Engineering, Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, in his opening remarks, stated: “Our roles as academic institutions and by extension as development partners, are multi-faceted. This also includes a mandate to embark on development-driven research and come out with innovative outputs which will significantly contribute to the development of the country and Africa in general. In the long run, no nation can continue to remain only a user of new knowledge. We must out of necessity, also create our new knowledge that are at the core of our unique development challenges. What we need to do is to forge the needed partnership between the various industry players so we can fully leverage the benefits of our scientific, technological and entrepreneurship prowess.” He thanked all corporate sponsors and partners of the Conference and asked for a more robust partnership.
In his speech, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. KwabenaFrimpong-Boateng expressed government’s commitment to supporting innovation among students, entrepreneurs and Ghanaians at large.
Over the last few years, Odebrecht Ghana has developed a thriving relationship with KNUST, especially the College of Engineering. Odebrecht in partnership with the College, established the Odebrecht Ghana Engineering Awards to recognize, encourageand motivate students to learn and overcome challenges, and to pursue careers in the engineering field, thereby populating the national engineering workforce with quality additions.
Odebrecht Ghana has diversified business activities and a decentralized structure and does business in the fields of engineering and construction, industry, and in the development and operation of infrastructure and energy projects, creating integrated and innovative solutions that serve both its clients and communities where it operates.
