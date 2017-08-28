TOP STORIES
Share your riches with the poor so they don't share their poverty with youBy: R Kumah
Investigate Kwame A Plus' Accusation Of Corruption Against The Deputies Of Chief Of Staff
The renowned Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus has ruffled NPP. He has accused two well-positioned members of the NPP of stupidity and corruption. Probably based on information privy to him but hidden from the public, he has accused the two Deputies Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of involvement in corruption and acts of sheer stupidity.
What have these two people done to merit such serious allegations of corruption and stupidity against them? It is only Kwame A Plus and themselves who at this juncture are able to tell.
Anyway, corruption in itself does not always only mean how many a Ghanaian understands it, thus, embezzlement of funds. By dictionary definition, it is illegal, bad, or dishonest behaviour, especially by people in positions of power.
Therefore, what have these two individuals done that has compelled Kwame A Plus to come public accusing them of corruption?
In a response to the musician, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye was not only being equally harsh on him but also, purporting to repeat what he said to him when they met in April if he was to encounter him again. What did he tell Kwame A Plus in April 2017? Could that be the reason for the seeming animosity towards him by the musician if I understood it very well? The public may want to know.
Ghanaians are no longer going to sit by while our perceived and correctly known corrupt politicians dupe us the way they usually do.
Yes, Kwame A Plus helped with bringing NPP to power so were Lucky Mensah, Daddy Lumba, Agya Koo et al. Any Ghanaian that prayed, campaigned and/or voted for NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did contribute immensely towards the victory of the NPP at the 7 December 2016 elections.
Therefore, for Abronye DC or whoever to downplay the role played by Kwame A Plus will be act of ungratefulness to the highest degree. Yes, if the musician is misbehaving, he can be reprimanded if we chose to wash our dirty linen in public but to try to belittle his role is mischievous.
Is it not said all animals are equal but some are more equal than others as made known in George Orwell’s Animal Farm? Yes, some people might have played crucial roles that actually brought NPP to power without which all the efforts by the Abronyes, Rockson Adofos, Prophet Owusu Bempahs, Nana Akufo Addos, Joseph Anokyes, and Alex Daddys et al would have been in vain.
Those who played that last minute crucial or determining role as bestowed on them by God have been completely forgotten and are nowhere near to, or allowed at, the seat of government.
I will therefore entreat those who by the unique efforts of those people are now enjoying power or have had the opportunity to frequent radio stations to share their views with, or to educate, Ghanaians, to be mindful of their actions.
Why did Alex Daddy make a same day or next day return trip to London in December 2016? This question is an enigma which should be more than enough to shut up the mouths of all those shouting loudly claiming to have brought NPP to power. The NPP coming to power was a concerted effort.
It hurts me to see how the two or three people who played certain crucial roles have been side-lined completely. Anyway, all Ghanaians helped to bring NPP to power. Ghanaians will no longer sit on the fence for our elected or appointed leaders to cheat us same as that incompetent, corrupt and clueless former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government did to Ghanaians.
“Asem beba dabi”
