Who Owns Ghana’s History, Fritz Baffuor?
His father was a staunch Nkrumah lieutenant and, if memory serves me accurately, the former National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament’s father was once the Principal or Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, and so when Mr. Fritz Baffuor warns against the altering of what he calls “the glaring facts of Ghanaian history at hand,” it is all too clear that he is referring to the Nkrumaist or the Convention People’s Party’s version of Ghanaian history (See “Stop Altering Ghana’s History: Fritz Baffuor” Classfmonline.com / Modernghana.com 8/5/17).
For the most part, it is the Nkrumaist version of Ghana’s history that got into the primary, middle and secondary school textbooks. But there is the much older and more scholarly, objective, philosophical and scientific Danquahist version of Ghana’s history that needs more exposure to the public-school curriculum because if we go by Mr. Baffuor’s argument, that the most authentic versions of Ghanaian history are those produced by personally invested active political players like himself – and here, I suppose that Mr. Baffuor is also referring to his former cabinet portfolio as Minister of Information – then it stands to reason for any serious scholar of our country’s history and politics to authoritatively argue that in ideological, and even practical terms, Dr. J. B. Danquah played a major and critical role in Ghana’s independence struggle in ways that cannot be said of the future Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah, beginning with Danquah’s seminal establishment of the much celebrated but less studied Gold Coast Youth Conference, in 1929, when Nkrumah was probably a student at either the Accra Teachers’ Training College or Achimota College, where he was later transferred.
And also, of course, the Grant- and Danquah-founded but William “Paa Willie” Ofori-Atta-named or christened United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), officially inaugurated in Saltpond on August 4, 1947. You see, the problem with ardent Nkrumacrats like Mr. Baffuor, the former NDC-MP for Ablekuma-South, is that they tend to assume a sort of proprietary arrogance that is enviably missing from politicians of many a civilized Western nation, where the process of independence or national liberation struggle is invariably a product of the national collective. In Ghana and other so-called Third-World countries, it is a stiff personality contest. And this is what the relatively far better educated and enlightened neoliberal leadership of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo-inspired ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have Ghanaians quickly and healthily move away from.
Needless to say, Mr.Baffuor is scandalously naïve and grossly mistaken to think and believe that memoirs or personal historical accounts authored by first-hand witnesses or active players on the ground – not necessarily eyewitnesses – are bound to be more “truthful” and authentic than those written by professionally trained historians and political scientists. Mr. Baffuor had better read the critically biting comments that Dr. Danquah had to make shortly upon reading President Nkrumah’s narcissistic “classic” titled “Ghana: The Autobiography of Kwame Nkrumah.”
Mr. Baffuor is, however, dead-on-target to observe that it was the undue and unhealthy politicization of academia in the country that engendered the present pathetic state of historical scholarship in the country. And for this, we have none other than Ghana’s first postcolonial Emperor to thank. Indeed, it was Nkrumah who demanded that all Ghanaian-born professors at the University of Ghana, the country’s first and flagship academy, and the two other Legon offshoots, namely, KNUST and the University of Cape Coast, must be card-carrying members of the Convention People’s Party to maintain their jobs.
