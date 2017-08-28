TOP STORIES
Talking Unsafe Abortions
Globally, young women under the age of 20 make up 70 percent of all hospitalizations resulting from unsafe abortions.
The greatest cause of unsafe abortion in Ghana is stigma not the law.
The global fight against abortion stigma is not without serious setbacks:
In Ghana, abortion is very liberal.
But religion and culture remain our main opposition in giving our girls and women the right to choice.
During my internship last month, I spent one week in 'Adolescent Friendly' Unit of the Ussher Polyclinic in Accra. There was a big surprise for me, the fight against abortion stigma in Ghana is far behind than I thought: Marie Stopes Ghana provided a Signboard for the Youth Friendly centre of the hospital. The Signboard contained (among other things) abortion information which is supposed to read: COMPREHENSIVE ABORTION CARE.
The Center accepted the Signboard but modified it to Read COMPREHENSIVE CARE.
Upon confrontation, the nurses at the unit told me that 'It was cancelled based on instructions from the Ghana Health Service'.
If true, this will the highest form of Abortion Stigma from a health institution that claims to be Youth Friendly.
We need answers:
Has the Ghana health service become the newest opponent in the fight against abortion stigma in Ghana?
What makes our centres youth Friendly if our youth cannot openly seek abortion information and services in them?
What becomes of the efforts of civil society organizations in this fight if our main partner has become an opponent?
Youth Friendly services means more than just decorating a clinic with bright colours; it is about ensuring that services provided meet young people's real and perceived needs in relation to unwanted pregnancies.
The Fight Continuous..
Our girls have the right to choice.
