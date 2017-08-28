modernghana logo

NADMO ponders demolition of houses on Aburi, Weija, McCarthy Hills

MyJoyOnline
20 minutes ago | General News

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it is in talks with the Works and Housing Ministry to consider erasing buildings on hilltops.

The Organisation said it wants to avoid future mudslide as happened in Sierra Leone in which at least 499 people were killed.

NADMO boss, Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba in the West African country, the move when agreed upon will save lives.

He said settlements on the hills have led to the destruction of some critical natural vegetative covers.

“I am just looking at Aburi…Weija…McCarthy Hills and some parts of the Western Region [where houses are springing up on the hills],” he said.

The NADMO boss is in Sierra Leone with other officials as part of Ghana government efforts to help heal wounds caused by the mudslide and flooding disaster last two weeks.

More than 400 people died, with over 600 others missing after a mudslide swept away homes in the largest slum in Freetown, Regent.

A section of Mount Sugar Loaf located in the village caved in resulting in the disaster, Sierra Leonean media reported.

With some Ghanaians building homes on top of hills and others down them, Mr Prempeh said there is the need to put in place preventive measures to avoid similar incident in the future.

He wants the Works and Housing Ministry to initiate steps to save the lives of people living on hilltops.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |

