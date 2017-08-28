TOP STORIES
Kojo Bonsu's unity messages flood social media
The former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu in a solo move to unite the opposition party took to social media to preach unity, even at the time when some leading members were throwing tantrums, blaming each other for their electoral defeat in 2016.
Mr. Kojo Bonsu for a couple of weeks now been urging party faithful to come together using warm-hearted messages such “unity heals”, “unity builds”, unity works” and “unity wins” as his contribution towards an ongoing process to get the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back on its feet.
Mr. Bonsu is worried that a fragmented NDC will find it difficult to bounce back if the ongoing bickering within the rank and file is not doused immediately.
These messages have swamped many social media platforms and seem to making an impact.
Each message ends with a call on party followers to "stop the personal attacks and work together for the success of the NDC."
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the NDC’s Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu has announced the leadership has begun a nationwide healing and reconciliation process.
“As part of the process of implementing the salient recommendations of the election review committee in resolving the internal conflicts and differences, the council has put in place teams to visit the various regions and team up with regional representatives to undertake the process of healing and reconciliation.”
“And for the avoidance of doubt, the process of healing and reconciliation has commenced within the Council of Elders itself, Functional and National Executives as well as other leading members of the party. Council entreats and urges all members of the Akatamanso family to remain calm and fully support the process of healing and reconciliation,” Alhaji Mahama said in a statement.
