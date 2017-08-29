TOP STORIES
"Love is not love that alters when it alteration finds."By: naa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Nana Addo Has Concealed Evidence To Prosecute Corrupt Officials In His Government—Bismark Abodi Ayitey
Communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), BismarkAbodiAyitey has alleged that president Akufo Addo despite his public utterances against corruption is concealing evidence that could be used to prosecute corrupt government officials.
According to him, the president’s claim that he was not going to allow any corrupt official operate in his government is in contradiction with the way his appointees are behaving. He explained that even some members of the president’s party were aware of the numerous corruption doings happening under the president’s nose citing Kennedy Agyapong as an example.
Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Accra based Oman FM that a number of appointees at the presidency were making filthy money because they were demanding for bribes from persons before they allowed them to see the president.
Explaining the reason behind his allegations, the NDC communicator said the BOST scandal and the Ken OforiAttah Bond scandal are all instances of corruption in which the president should have commented yet he stayed quiet and is now telling Ghanaians he will fight corruption.
“The president has concealed evidence that can be used to prosecute his appointments who have engaged in corrupt activities and he is asking for evidence to be able to prosecute,” he said.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Politics