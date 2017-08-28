modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kufuor receives 'humanity' Award from Hull University

MyJoyOnline
43 minutes ago | General News

Hull University in the United Kingdom has awarded the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Award to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his work towards improving the well-being of humanity.

The statement announcing the award signed by Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said it was in recognition of the former President’s “many years of great humanitarian service to the cause of Freedom in Ghana and around the world.”

The award is the initiative of the Wilberforce Institute for the study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull. Former President Kufuor was the Special Guest of Honour at the formal launch of the Institute ten years ago.

It will be conferred on him at the ‘Wilberforce World Freedom Summit’ on 28th September at Hull’s City Centre at which the former President will deliver a speech on: “Africa’s Freedom Journey.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

EOCO Interdicts SSNIT’s IT Boss Over Fake Degrees

2 hours ago

Minority to Deputy Agric Minister: ‘Resign for insulting Northerners’

3 hours ago

quot-img-1A millipede will never limp because of a missing leg.

By: Nana Hemaa D'cube quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line