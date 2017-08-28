TOP STORIES
A millipede will never limp because of a missing leg.By: Nana Hemaa D'cube
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Kufuor receives 'humanity' Award from Hull University
Hull University in the United Kingdom has awarded the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Award to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his work towards improving the well-being of humanity.
The statement announcing the award signed by Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said it was in recognition of the former President’s “many years of great humanitarian service to the cause of Freedom in Ghana and around the world.”
The award is the initiative of the Wilberforce Institute for the study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull. Former President Kufuor was the Special Guest of Honour at the formal launch of the Institute ten years ago.
It will be conferred on him at the ‘Wilberforce World Freedom Summit’ on 28th September at Hull’s City Centre at which the former President will deliver a speech on: “Africa’s Freedom Journey.”
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News