Akufo-Addo doesn't care about technical education – TUTAG
The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has registered its disappointment with the failure of government to set up councils for technical universities in the country.
Ghana’s eight technical universities have been without standing councils, since the change of government on January 7, 2017.
TUTAG said the development has stalled operations of the universities, which are key to their survival.
The Association’s General Secretary, David Wowie Brown told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Newsnite Tuesday, promotions of lecturers, admission of new students and graduation of students have been affected by the absence of the council.
He said TUTAG leadership and Education Minister, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh had a gentleman's agreement on April 13, 2017, to have the councils formed by the end of June, but this has not been done.
Mr Wowie Brown noted at the expiration of the deadline, the Association approached the Minister to find out the cause of the delay, but they were told the list of Council members had been submitted to the President for approval.
"We are finding it difficult to understand why it is taking long," he vented his frustration, adding the technical schools need more attention because of its transition from a polytechnic to a university.
"We are going through a transition and more attention needs to be given to us but this government is not interested in the growth of technical education in Ghana," he said.
But Public Affairs Director at the Education Ministry, Otto Plahar has appealed to the leadership of TUTAG to exercise restraints a the government works on the inauguration of the councils.
"We equally share the concern of TUTAG members [but] the list has been sent to the Flagstaff House [seat of government] and we are waiting for the feedback," he explained.
He said the councils for the eight technical universities will be formed the very minute the council list has been approved by the President.
Mr Plahar entreated leadership of TUTAG to write officially for clearance to organise its graduations from the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE). He cited the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) which graduated its students after being cleared by the NCTE.
"The Ministry is concerned about their plight...it is unfortunate," he added.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
