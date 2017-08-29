TOP STORIES
The price of freedom of religion, or of speech, or of the press, is that we must put up with a good deal of rubbish.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
US Immigration Policy
US Immigration Policy
In the meantime, it is estimated that 15 million migrants are due to arrive EU, USA by 2020. Many of these migration reports are distorted for one reason or another, but there is no doubting the scale of migration and the problem is present, not least the hundreds of €billions required in future years to control it.
The issue of refugees and economic migrants leaving the Middle East and Africa due to conflict and the desire for a better life is one that will be debated for decades.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to unleash widespread raids on immigrants, mainly women and children.It would be the first ever program of mass deportations to target African people specifically.
The DHS has begun adding capacity to handle increased detentions during the raids, since those arrested will be held in federal facilities in the days preceding their deportation. The Washington Postfirstreportedthe mass deportation plan on December 24, noting that hundreds of immigrants facing current deportation orders would be targeted for arrest and returned to the countries from which they have fled.
The $400 billion deportation program promises to be one of the most disruptive government actions attempted since desegregation. Economists estimated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would need more than 900,000 agents to complete the deportations in the next two years.
Thousands of protesters remain camped outside the Trump International Hotel and around the fence of the White House … The scent of tear gas pervades Lafayette Square.
In May this year, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert P. Jackson, said about 7,000 Ghanaians living illegally in the US were being processed for deportation..“In fact about 7000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” the U.S. Ambassador was quoted by local news portalStarr FM Online.This came hours after the United Kingdom blacklisted three serving legislators of Ghana’s Parliament over visa fraud.
MrDery said Ghana, as a member of the international community, had been home to many nationals but observed that Ghanaians were not receiving same treatment in some countries. “For us in Ghana, we live as a member of the international community and we do not throw people out as some countries are doing. In June 2017 about 63 Ghanaian immigrants in the US arrived in the country,” he stated.
According to the minister of interior, Ghana would continue to be hospitable to foreigners and not opt for the easier choice of deportation, stressing: “We will not do so.” He said discussions were being held with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the European Union on issues concerning illegal migration.
There are about 14,000 refugees in Ghana now. Out of the number, two-thirds live in Ampanin and Krisan in the Western Region, Egyeikrom in the Central Region and Fetentaa in the BrongAhafo Region. The rest are in the urban and semi-urban areas in the country. MrDery said the ministry had proposed to the President to include a professor of law on the membership of the GRB to help address matters bordering on illegal immigration.
He gave an assurance that the rights of all refugees in the country would be respected, in line with internationally accepted standards.“Ghana will meet the international obligation. We are, however, not going to condone actions of people who clearly do not qualify to seek asylum in the country,” he stated.
“The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation would target only adults and children who have already been ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge… The adults and children would be detained wherever they can be found and immediately deported. The number targeted is expected to be in the hundreds and possibly greater.”
Billionaire Donald Trump has forged a significant lead in the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination based on racist diatribes against immigrants and refugees, first smearing immigrants as rapists and murderers, then denouncing Syrian refugees as likely terrorists, finally calling for a ban on any Muslim entering the US.
The DHS move against African refugees is a green light to Trump and other ultra-right anti-immigrant forces, and Trump quickly embraced the proposed raids as a triumph for his campaign. Immigrant rights groups, for their part, pointed out that it made no sense to proclaim sympathy for Syrian refugees fleeing violence and brutality, while locking up and deporting refugees seeking to escape similar conditions.
The US Program’s immigration work focuses on reforming harsh, outdated, and ineffective detention and deportation policies to ensure they take into account family unity, flight from persecution, and labor considerations that draw immigrants to the United States. We have exposed the crimes and unsafe working conditions that unauthorized immigrants are too afraid to report out of fear of being deported, the risks of violence back home for those denied due process to seek protection from US deportation, and the devastating impact on millions of people - citizens as well as non-citizens – whose families are torn apart due to inflexible and unfair immigration policies, told Reuters.
'American exceptionalism' has traditionally referred to the special character of the United States as a uniquely free nation based on democratic ideals and personal liberty.Might makes right arrogance and American exceptionalism has US constantly interfering in the internal affairs of other nations with complete impunity for well over a century, be they elections, coups or assassinations in dozens of smaller nations, use torture in Guantanamo.
The US ruling elite realizes a growing segment of the global population is onto their psychopathic endgame of theft debt enslavement, filthy debauchery, irreparable corruption, global warfare and genocide and skyrocketing tyranny fast leading us towards one world government. Afraid that the masses are awakening worldwide due to such important information disseminators the internet media exposing the elite’s widespread criminal activities, we’re now reaching critical mass and have the evil ones on the run. Terrified that we’re mobilizing against them on a massive worldwide grassroots scale, the handful of psychopaths who for centuries have owned and controlled the world are in a state of sheer panic and desperation.Since 9/11 America has degenerated from a beacon of light and freedom (albeit up until less than a century ago only for a privileged majority of white males) to today’s malevolent darkness.
The US administration has a cumulative deportation total of nearly 3 million people last two years, plus several million more who were “returned” – detained and forced back across the american borders. Those figures alone make nonsense of the claims that the Democratic Party represents any alternative to the anti-immigrant racism of the Republicans, spearheaded by Trump.If Trump were a politician running such a campaign in a foreign country right now, the US State Department would probably be condemning him.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Clement Kpeklitsu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Opinion/Feature