TOP STORIES
"Out beyond the ideas of right doings and wrong doings, there is a field. I will meet you there"By: Atiqa Nasir
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Bishop Obeng Nyantakyi Joins EBLCA’s Royal Visitation Project As It Takes Off In Kwahu
Kwahu, Abene of the Ashanti region was the focus when a team of the Ecclesiastical Bishops and Leaders Conference of Africa (EBLCA) in collaboration with the Bishop James Obeng Nyantakyi Ministries visited the Paramount Chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II at the palace. The visit was powered by 7 Days News Production and GH-TV (Holland).
This was to officially set the pace for the Royal Visitation Project starting from the Kwahu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.
The purpose of the visit was to develop an effective interface between the Church and Priests on matters relating to Chieftaincy and Culture for the promotion of peace, good governance and significance religious development for the overall development of our communities in Ghana.
After a tete-a-tete with Daseebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, a customized bible, bottle of olive oil, communion wine and bread as well as an instrument of honor(citation) was presented to the Paramount Chief.
When interviewed about the negative perceptions people have about chieftaincy,Daasebre said that it is unfortunate people have connected chieftaincy with negative practices. Daasebre confirmed that he is a Christian by faith. Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II also said that Christianity brought a lot of development to Kwahu hence believes that Christianity improves lives of people.
When asked about his development plans for Kwahu, Daasebre said that he has been able to construct two boreholes at the capital Abene during the short period that he was enstooled. Daasebre also said that the President of the Republic, Nana AddoDankwaAkuffoAddowill be coming to cut the sword to begin the construction of probably the biggest hospital in West Africa at Kwahu-Atibie. Daasebre said that he also has more projects planned for the people of Kwahu Traditional Area to enjoy. Daasebre encouraged the Presiding Prelate of EBLCA, Bishop Dr. James Obeng Nyantakyi to pursue this project for the integration of the Chieftaincy institution and Christianity.
The Visitation Project will move to other capitals of traditional areas to promote basic understanding amongst civil society and communities about the need for chieftaincy reform and how its supports Christian values and principleswithin the next two years.
The Royal Visitation Project is project under the ECCLESIASTICAL BISHOPS AND LEADERS CONFERENCE OF AFRICA with the vision to “harness, develop and maximize the utilization of chieftaincy and Christian values to serve as a basis of socio-economic empowerment”.
The Royal Visitation exerts that there is generally a need to those interested in the role and value of these two institutions to understand the significance of Chieftaincy and Christianity interrelatedly because according to the divine principles of God, they both play an important part in institution of governance and development.
The Royal Visitation project shall seek to establish and recognize traditional chiefs and pastors at the local level in order to align traditional rule and leadership more strongly with the principles of Christianity and hopefully remove some of the negative perceptions associated with Chieftaincy practices and Christian values. Furthermore the project shall seek to acknowledge a position for chieftaincy in the activities of the church, not only amongst the leadership but at the heart of the Christian community.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News