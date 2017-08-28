TOP STORIES
Sexy Cop Rapes Recruit
A-39-year old police instructor at the National Police Training School in Accra is in the web of the law for allegedly raping a recruit in a washroom.
The accused, Inspector Frank Noagbe, is reported to have had sex with the victim, (name withheld), 25 years of age, without her consent.
According to the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Simon Apoirsornu, Frank Noagbe, a physical training instructor, committed the offence on April 1, 2017 at the National Police Training School, Tesano, a suburb of Accra.
Docket For AG's Office
Before trial magistrate Arit Nsemoh, Frank's plea was not taken.
At the hearing, D/Insp. Apoirsornu said a duplicate copy of the case had been forwarded to the Attorney-General's (AG's) Department for advice.
He as a result, urged the court to grant the prosecution an adjournment as it awaited the advice.
The magistrate adjourned hearing until September 21, 2017.
Meanwhil, an Accra high court has granted bail to Frank in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.
Facts
The facts of the case are that the victim is a recruit at the training school whilst Frank is a classroom/physical training instructor at the same school.
On April 1, at about 8:00 pm during recruits' prep time, the victim went to one Chief Inspector Jackson Kportufe's office for her phone and went straight into the instructor's washroom to pass water.
Whilst there, the victim called her mother on telephone and was speaking to her three-year-old daughter. In the process, Frank appeared from nowhere, closed the door of the washroom and warned her to keep quiet and allow him to have sex with her or else she would be punished for using the phone.
Frank, according to the police fact sheet, started removing his belt and pair of trousers while advancing towards the lady.
Pleadings
The victim pleaded with Frank to stop because she is a married woman and secondly, she was in her ovulating period.
“Accused however, ignored her and went ahead and had peno-vaginal sex with her without her consent. The victim could not hide the ordeal and later reported the matter to the school authority,” the sheet indicated.
Doctor's Report
The prosecution said upon examination, medical officers reported as follows: “On examination, the young woman looked stable normal. Abdomen:- soft, mild suprapubic tenderness. Genitalia:- Normal female hair distribution. No bruises or tears or reddening. Mild tenderness around introits, hymen absent, semen-looking fluid in vagina.”
[email protected]
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
