modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Oda Police Destroy Galamsey Tools

Daily Guide
36 minutes ago | General News

The Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command has destroyed mining equipment belonging to some illegal miners at Akyem Aboabo in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

The Oda Divisional Police Command stormed the site to destroy the Chanfai machines, which were being used for alluvia mining on the Birim River at Akim Aboabo, near Akim Wenchi.

Twenty-seven armed police personnel and four officers, led by the Oda District Commander Supt Ntosah Samuel, invaded the site, but the illegal miners managed to escape into the bush upon seeing the Police.

They, however, abandoned the Chanfai machines which were anchored in the middle of the river.

After several efforts by the team to retrieve the machines from the river proved futile, the police decided to destroy them.

The Oda Divisional Police Command confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that they were making all efforts to arrest all the suspects through the assistance of informants.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

NDC Still In Comfortable Lead – Koku Anyidoho

26 minutes ago

SSNIT’s bidding processes for software deal ‘poor’ – Persol

46 minutes ago

quot-img-1The reason why I reason with people is that it is the reasonable thing to do

By: Fred Effah-Yeboah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line