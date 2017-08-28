TOP STORIES
Oda Police Destroy Galamsey Tools
The Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command has destroyed mining equipment belonging to some illegal miners at Akyem Aboabo in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend.
The Oda Divisional Police Command stormed the site to destroy the Chanfai machines, which were being used for alluvia mining on the Birim River at Akim Aboabo, near Akim Wenchi.
Twenty-seven armed police personnel and four officers, led by the Oda District Commander Supt Ntosah Samuel, invaded the site, but the illegal miners managed to escape into the bush upon seeing the Police.
They, however, abandoned the Chanfai machines which were anchored in the middle of the river.
After several efforts by the team to retrieve the machines from the river proved futile, the police decided to destroy them.
The Oda Divisional Police Command confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that they were making all efforts to arrest all the suspects through the assistance of informants.
From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua
