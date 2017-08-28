TOP STORIES
National Chief Imam Visits GPHA
Chief Imam in a group photo with staff of GPHA and his entourage after he was presented with a gift.
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has paid a courtesy call on management and staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).
The visit of Sheikh Sharubutu to the Authority was aimed at interacting and encouraging the Muslims at the port.
The Chief Imam and the other prominent personalities in the Muslim community were received by the Director of Tema Port, Edward Osei and management of the authority.
He advised Muslim staff to live in peace with people of other faiths.
He also implored them to work hard in order to ensure the attainment of the goals of the authority.
Edward Osei, who received the Chief Imam, pledged the commitment of the authority to the advancement of the Muslim community.
He said the authority would continue to create an enabling environment so as to generate the required revenue for the development of the country.
From Vincent Kubi, Tema
