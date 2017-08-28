26 Nigerian Fraudsters Busted

modernghana logo

The Madina Divisional Police Command has arrested 26 Nigerians for allegedly engaging in internet fraud in a special operation.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 35, were apprehended at about 1pm at Zoomlion area, Ashaley Botwe in Accra on Friday, August 25, 2017.

They are Kingsley Anthony, Osaze Jackson, Osaze Felix, Chris Ogbe, Olu Benson, Samuel Junior, Julius Imariabni and Marvin Evans.

The rest are Osas Godwin, Precious Osaeje, Destiny Omowa, Manfred Isaac, Stephen Seever, Vincent Oyakiri, Joshua Omaha, Sanusi Dayo, Ifoa Iris, Omayogbe Kerry, Noel Happy, Isaac Smart, Jude William, Ota John, Monday Osas, Eugene Mike, Ken Ezebowa and Chris Ekena.

The Madina Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Joseph Oppong, said 33 laptops, 26 mobile phones and a number of pen drives were retrieved from the suspects during the arrest.

Police gathered that the suspects were engaged in internet fraud and mounted surveillance on them.

At about 1pm when their house was raided, the suspects were in a room seriously engaging in the act.

“The seized laptops would be sent to the Cyber Fraud Unit for experts to check them and give us their technical advice.

He noted that the Ghana Immigration Service would also be contacted to check their status in the country since some of them have overstayed their permit.

The suspects are in custody and will be granted bail after investigations before prosecution commences, the crime officer added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

