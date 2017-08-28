TOP STORIES
I’ve Wept Enough For This Country!
Ever had a feeling of hopelessness and could not see any light at the end of the tunnel? That was how I felt when I first heard the SSNIT $66 million (or is it $72 million?) software debacle. “Could this be another create, loot and share scheme?” I wondered.
My illiterate mum who monitors happenings in the country through the Akan-speaking radio stations wanted to know more about the issue. I told her I was as confused as she was. But one thing I could assure her of was the fact that it was nothing but sophisticated thievery.
Like me and my mum, many of my compatriots were also very confused so they sought answers in order to clear the fogs in their medulla. Who else to contact for clarification than the real actors themselves?
The Professor who chaired the supervision and authorization of the deal was the first to speak. Realizing that he couldn't defend the smelly deal, he decided to heap the blame on the previous board saying he and the other members of his board only came to meet the deal. His subsequent explanation, however, failed to clear the lingering fogs in our minds.
Dr. Kwesi Botchway, who chaired the previous board, could not allow such a smelly deal by others to be hanged on his neck and that of his colleague board members. He said though his board was in discussion to contract an efficient company to develop a software that suited the needs of SSNIT, no contract was signed before they left. He even dared anyone who says otherwise to prove their claim with evidence.
Indeed, checks on who signed the contract and when it was signed have vindicated Dr. Botchway. The contract was neither signed during his tenure, nor did his board conclude the discussions on the smelly deal.
The verdict is that the Professor's board is the guilty party. Clearly, this messy deal has dealt a severe blow to the professor's presidential ambition. What a shame!
In the meantime, the former head of the pension body is jumping from one radio to the other justifying the smelly deal, when there is consensus among all stakeholders that the deal leaves much to be desired. Indeed, the inappropriateness of the software and the bloated nature of the contract are no longer in doubt.
I've spoken to two IT experts and their verdict is the same. They both say the software was the wrong type and the contract had an over bloated tummy. They used technical terms during our discussion. But in simple terms, there are many other types of software that could have worked perfectly for the pension body and at a cost six times lower than the cost of the smelly deal.
Trust me when I say I advertised a mouth-agape look when I heard the estimation. For a pension body managing less than a million persons, they say it is simply criminal to spend more than $10 million on a software and IT infrastructure to manage the system.
Is it, therefore, not laughable that our President gleefully stood in front of television cameras to receive a paltry $1 million for the renovation of the Flagstaff House? I say paltry because $1 million is very small in comparison to the $72 million SSNIT wastage and the monies wasted on the numerous create, loot and share schemes.
Interestingly, the vociferous Minority in Parliament has suddenly lost its voice. I believe I'm not alone in wondering why the Haruna Iddrissus and the James Avedzis have suddenly become dumb. And these characters say they love this country?
Am I sad? Yes, I am. But I'm not as affected by the SSNIT software debacle as I was with the previous create, loot and share schemes. I feel a sense of de ja vu, knowing very well that it would be all talk and the perpetrators allowed to go scot-free.
I cried for this country when the bespectacled bald-headed greedy bastard “woyomized” this country. I wept for this country when the SUBAH deal was sealed and poor Ghana allowed to be mercilessly raped. I wept when guinea fowls were allowed to fly to neighbouring Burkina Faso in a messy deal that has come to be known as the “akomfem” saga. Again, I wept when I watched the sad SADA documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni and how the cow was milked dry.
But I will weep no more for this country for I've wept enough. Indeed, I will be happy if the looters and nation-wreckers are made to dance the clumsy dance they deserve. But previous experiences have taught me not to be too optimistic.
Did I hear you say what about the Special Prosecutor (SP)? Well, I do believe the SP may help in the corruption fight. But are we being told the Attorney-General is a toothless bulldog? Chai, I will save my tears for other things!
See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!
