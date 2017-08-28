TOP STORIES
People who deliberately refuse to be part of history, regrettably continue to die in their innocence, and unnoticed.By: Osabarima Darko
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Fraudsters ‘Take Over’ MASLOC As Managers Caution Public
Some unscrupulous persons are reported to be posing as personnel of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and extorting monies from unsuspecting residents of the Eastern Region.
According to the Eastern Regional Manager of MASLOC, Alfrida N Aboagye, the modus operandi of the criminals is selling forms to their victims under the guise of securing them various facilities with MASLOC.
“Reports reaching my office indicate that some unscrupulous elements are going round parts of the Eastern region, selling what they call MASLOC forms to innocent and unsuspecting residents.
I must emphatically state that MASLOC has not yet commenced its operations, let alone send some people out there with the aim of selling forms. MASLOC doesn’t operate this way!
Ignore and cause for the arrest of anybody who comes to you to sell ‘MASLOC’ forms to you now. We shall soon roll out our programmes, and our forms can be acquired at our various district offices, not through individuals”.
He cautioned the public against dealing with such persons indicating those who defy warnings and go ahead to deal with such persons have themselves to blame.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Headlines