Compensation For Beneficiaries Of The Bui Power Solar Project
An amount of Forty-Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Six Ghana Cedis and Ninety-Two Ghana Pesewas (GHS42,276.92) has been released for the payment of compensation to five beneficiaries whose economic trees/crops are located within the area earmarked for Bui Power Authority’s (BPA) Solar Project.
The compensation will be paid through the Land Valuation Division (LVD) of the Lands Commission.
The Bui Project is expected to commence after the compensation payment.
A press release signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fred Oware, indicated that the BPA collaborated with the LVD to enumerate economic assets that were located within the 1,000 acre parcel of land earmarked for the Solar Project.
It further revealed that the exercise is expected to be witnessed by the Chief of Carpenter, BPA officials, regional officers of the LVD and members of the Carpenter community.
The release said BPA had already completed expansion works on the Bui Switchyard to evacuate 250MW of solar energy.
