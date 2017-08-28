modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Bauxite deal: How Ibrahim Mahama’s trucks were seized [Audio]

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Headlines

Truck and equipment belonging to civil engineering firm, Engineers and Planners (E&P) were impounded by Ashanti Region Minister together with the District Chief Executive of the Atwima Mponua District about a week ago.

The company owned by brother of former President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama had been engaged by a mining firm, Exton Cubic Group to help in prospecting bauxite in the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve.

Even before the trucks could get to the Nyinahin, the town where the forest reserve is, the DCE according to the Public Relations Officer of Exton Cubic, Sammy Gyamfi, crossed the trucks with his vehicle and confiscated the trucks and arrested the drivers.

Impounded machinery belonging to E&P sitting at the Nkawie Court Premise

Mr. Gyamfi while speaking Citi FM's news analysis programme over the weekend said although the drivers have been granted bail, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has refused to release the trucks claiming the machines were going to perpetuate an illegality.

But Exton Cubic insists that they have the necessary permits to prospect bauxite in the forest reserve despite a contrary statement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mr. Gyamfi also explained that the trucks were not arrested in the forest reserve but were on their way to donate a generator to the hospital in the town following a request by the chief.

Click below for Mr. Gyamfi's account of how Ibrahim Mahama's trucks were confiscated:


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Headlines

TOP STORIES

NDC begins healing, reconciliation process

43 minutes ago

NDC handed a fast-developing Ghana to NPP – Koku Anyidoho

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Some people love money too much and are very greedy

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line