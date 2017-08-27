TOP STORIES
Who attempts to ride on intentions or wishes, is only a dreamerBy: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Newly ordained Priests urged to be good role model
Accra, Aug 27, GNA - Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, has urged newly ordained priests to be good role models of the Church.
He admonished them to live a Christ-like life for others to emulate, saying the people must see the sacrament of Christ in their speech, conduct and action and be directed by the love of the Lord.
Most Rev Palmer-Buckle gave the advice at the ordination of seven priests in the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra on Sunday.
They are Reverend Dodji Kossi Gadessodji from St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Rev. Emmanuel Darfour Appah, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Awoshie, Rev. Bright John Elorm Fumey, Blessed Clementina Catholic Church, Ashiaman, and Emmanuel Kwofie, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono Estates.
The rest are Rev. Donatus Pallu and Rev Albert Amonzem Apewe from St Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Teshie, and Rev Eric Senam Kofi Asagba of Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Dansoman.
They went through nine years of formation; studying Philosophy, Sociology and Religion for four years and Theology for five years as well as minor courses in Communication and Greek.
Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle urged the priests to serve the people diligently, attend to their needs and be trusted in the Church's mission of new evangelisation.
'The priest is to progress in spiritual development, teaching and in exhortation of the Gospel and be ready to sacrifice for others. Even though Christ was rich, he became poor for our sake,' he added.
The Metropolitan Archbishop charged them to meditate daily on the word of God and follow Christ in prayer, praise and sacrifice to the people.
'You are called to become bread that is broken and eaten by the people in the celebration of the mass. You are to become a Eucharistic person by His life of obedience and your life must become gospel of life for people to read, emulate and obey'.
He urged Ghanaians to continue to live in peace, unity and be patriotic and self-sacrificing in the discharge of their duties.
The Archbishop anointed them and offered prayer of consecration as part of the Ordination.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News