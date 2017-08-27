TOP STORIES
Why Appoint Outsiders As Ambassadors Of The Free SHS
Free SHS (herein called the Message) has been the main rhetoric of then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NADAA) and his New Patriotic Party (NPP). Thank God NADAA massively won the 2016 General Elections; that victory necessarily triggered the translation of the Message into a reality (= the Free SHS Policy, simply the Policy).
Now the question is ‘Is the Message on course to be translated into the Policy? The answer is 70 % ‘No’ and thus 30 % ‘Yes’. Let’s begin with the ‘No answer’.
This write-up discusses the ‘No answer’ and offers some suggestions for decreasing its percentage. The ‘No answer’ is grounded on the SEVERAL REDEFINITIONS (provided below) given to the Message since reality downs on NADAA and his NPP. That is, on detecting the real cost of education in Ghana, the NADAA Govt has taken stringent measures that aim to minimize cost rather to educate our children en bloc.
REDIFINITION 1. Free SHS begins with only first years starting from September 2017
The Message during both the 2012 and the 2016 electioneering campaigns was clear to parents and the general public that a victory for NADAA meant that SHS (from Forms 1 to 3) would be free. Therefore, making only first year students from September 2017 to enjoy the ‘cost-free SHS’ while parents still pay for their second and third students amounts to a redefinition of the Message.
REDEFINITION 2. Exclusion of PTA dues from the absorbed fees
This section is based on the information given by the Education Minister, Hon. Matthew Prempeh, in his most recent presentation titled ‘Implementation of Free SHS’. That presentation is herein called the ‘Presentation’.
Albeit failing to define the term ‘free’, NADAA and his NPP informed us that parents would no longer pay any fees from September 2017 onwards. In a sharp contrast, the fees to be absorbed as stated in the Free SHS Policy exclude PTA dues. Here is an extract from the Presentation:
Under the Free SHS ALL FEES APPROVED BY GES COUNCIL for 1st Year Students, OTHER THAN PTA DUES, will be absorbed by the Govt. See Page 28 of the Presentation.
Reread the portions that I re-produced in UPPERCASE. Clearly, students and their parents must still pay some fees from September 2017 onwards. These fees include those not approved by the GES Council and PTA dues. The GES Council largely approves fees that are paid by students across Ghana. ‘Localized fees’ are approved by the individual schools or by other bodies recognized by GES; such fees are legal because they are often intended to be used for specific programmes such as motivation of staff.
What surprises me is the ‘deliberate inability’ of politicians and GES to note that quality education is provided by the individual schools and not by the Govt. That is, the active involvement of parents and past students (= old boys) makes schools WELL ENDOWED or high performing. The term ‘well-endowed school’ (herein abbreviated to WES) is incorrectly replaced with ‘elite school’ in the Presentation given by the Education Minister.
Several examples of the active participation of PTAs and past students in the running and in the fortunes of their schools are worth mentioning. First, past students of the finalist schools of the just-ended National Science and Math Quiz went into wild jubilations and/or teasing of each other. Those actions tell you that the past students went behind closed doors to motivate and to resource the students into winning.
Second, just walk into any of the WES (eg, Prempeh College) and attempt to count the number of projects undertaken or being untaken by PTA and past students. And you will be amazed that much of the modernization of such schools comes from within the school and not from the Govt.
To undertake the numerous projects, past students and PTAs ‘voluntarily’ levy their members huge sums of monies as dues and other contributions. Consequently, PTA dues often stand tallest among the list of fees to be paid. Therefore, the Govt’s decision to allow schools to continue to charge PTA dues meant that the Free SHS Message has been redefined.
Simply put, less-endowed schools or low- and poor-performing schools are those whose past students and PTAs are least active in their running. Therefore, a deployable strategy which the Govt can adopt to improve academic standards across all SHSs is to re-entrust the running of schools into the hands of PTAs, past students and heads. That is, GES and the Govt at large should stop claiming that they have been providing or they will provide quality education by simply absorbing some fees.
REDIFINTION 3. Eligibility for Free SHS
I based my discussion on this statement, taken from a section subheaded ‘Free SHS Eligibility’, from the Presentation given by the Education Minister. The statement is as follows:
A Ghanaian student is qualified to access free SHS if he/she writes [sic] 2017 BECE and is placed by computerized school selection and placement system (CSSPS) into a publicly funded second cycle institution. (See Page 26 & 27.)
First, we look at a trivial issue. The parenthesized expression—sic—signifies a notorious journalistic error that has crept into our classrooms. A presentation by the Education Minister is not a place for such an error—a student TAKES or SITS (for) an exam such as BECE, and not write an exam.
From the triviality, we move on to important matters. And our first concern is why the Education Ministry omitted the range of ‘eligibility aggregates or scores’ from the Presentation.
We are now being told (by whom?) that the Govt has fixed the eligibility aggregates between 6 and 24. This reduced range is different from what GES considers ‘pass’ for enrolment into SHS. In other words, some students who obtain aggregates above this range and are duly qualified by GES standards are unqualified to enjoy the free SHS.
Long before the Free SHS Message or its Policy, students needed to pass BECE before they were placed into SHSs and other kinds of second cycle institutions. Therefore, the reduced eligibility aggregates imply that the Free SHS Policy has become a scholarship programme.
What do the public especially teachers and parents expect from the Education Ministry? Long ago, the Ministry should have unveiled the Policy for inputs from stakeholders notably teachers, heads of SHSs, parents and the students themselves.
The Ministry over-delayed and up till now much information which the public need to understand the nature of the Free SHS is yet to be released. In other words, the most recent presentation by Hon. Mathew presented more questions than answers. For example, if a large number of ‘qualified’ students do not obtain the redefined aggregates to be placed by the CSSPS, where will they go? That is, ‘Is the Free SHS likely to lead to more or decreased enrolment?’
We answer this question with these statistics from WAEC. About 468,060 candidates took BECE 2017; this figure represents a 1.53-percent increase over the number for last year. Naturally, the 8-month-old NADAA Govt could not have erected any structure to accommodate increased enrolment for the 2017/18 Academic year. This situation questions one of the eligibility criterion—placement in pubic SHSs.
The question is ‘Do parents willingly send their children to private SHSs? ‘No’ because we produce far more qualified BECE candidates than the public SHSs can admit. The excess students either end up in private SHSs or have their education terminated. That is, enrolling in private SHSs is not often a choice but rather a necessity.
Thus, one of the obvious limitations of the Free SHS Policy is that it will likely lead to reduced enrolment. Instead of the Govt addressing such issues, the Ministry of Education busied itself appointing ‘outsiders’ as ambassadors of the Free SHS.
That is, what role do ambassadors play to implement an educational policy, which the Ministry itself acknowledges is based on a national consensus? First, the Education Minister in June this year outdoored one Abraham Attah, who attends school in the US, as a Free SHS ambassador. Second; Rebecca Asamoah, Miss Africa 2016, was also unveiled as another ambassador by the Education Ministry and E ON 3 Group.
Although the appointment of such ambassadors is unnecessary, it would have been more prudent to appoint potential BECE candidates, teachers and heads into such a position. The BECE candidates should be brilliant pupils from rural areas and poor families. The message from these students would be that ‘had it not been free SHS, I would probably not have enrolled into a SHS of my choice’.
To conclude, I offer the Govt and its Education Ministry three pieces of advice. That the Free SHS Policy needs overhauling if it intends to make more BECE candidates proceed to SHSs. That quality education can only be provided when PTAs and past students are actively involved in the running of SHSs. And that it (the Govt) alone can never bear the cost of quality education for the ever-increasing number of BECE candidates.
Iddrisu Abdulai
Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences
University of Ghana
