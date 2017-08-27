TOP STORIES
Ellembele MP Kofi Buah Receives Award
The Member of Parliament of Ellembelle Constituency and a former Minister for Petroleum, Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has been honoured together with a member of Ghanaians by the United Clergy International Association.
The Award was given based on their immense contributions to Economic, Social, Religious and Political growth of the nation, Ghana.
The selection of the awardees was based on statistical device conducted by a team of proven Christian Management experts, whose duty it is to meticulously nominate responsible Ghanaians and Institutions to be respected with the award.
The team identified that, Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah contributed immensely to the development of the oil and gas sector in Ghana.
These contributions includes the implementation of Ghana's no flaring policy by the establishment of Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, successful completion of the TEN and Off Cape Three Point (OCTP) projects that has helped increased Ghana's oil production, the passage of local content law which is pivotal for local business and skills development, the passage of the new exploration and production law with key transparency provisions and the Gas Master Plan to guide gas development and utilization in Ghana for the next 40 years. He supervised the deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector which served as the conduit for competitive market and the complete eradication of LPG and petroleum products shortages in Ghana.
In addition, the team considered his commitment to his constituents and fulfilling the image of the Ellembelle District through numerous developmental projects.
He was honoured with Outstanding Achievement Award (OAA) during the inauguration and 3rd ever global achievers leadership awards at the Osu Presby hall, Accra on the 25th August, 2017.
Receiving the award, Hon Armah Buah expressed optimism that this award will go a long way to motivate him to work even harder for Ghana. He also used the opportunity to thank those who helped to make this achievement possible especially his former boss, President John Dramani Mahama for his guidance and leadership.
The event was attended by a number of officiating clergy including Bishop Kwame Aburam Anoff Snr, the Executive Chairman of United Clergy International Association, Apostle Florence Brooks, USA, Dr. Felix Collins, Canada, Bishop Dr. Elisha Knox Kpo and Cardinal Dr. Ofori Atta and among others.
