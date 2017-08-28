TOP STORIES
If you are always stagnant in life, the reason may be you are not applying wisdom and knowledge; or, you are disobedient to the voice of conscience.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Does Ghana Need A Centrist Leader After President Akufo-Addo?
President Akufo-Addo cemented his reputation as a sincere politician determimed to leave a legacy he can be proud of, in the speech he delivered to delirious New Patriotic Party (NPP) members at a celebratory rally in Cape Coast yesterday, after the party's national delegates conference in the Central Region.
In making it clear during his speech that all allegations of corruption made against those he appoints will be investigated, he showed that he is determined to ensure that all those he appoints are ultimately accountable to Ghanaians.
It is said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Alas, well-intentioned though President Akufo-Addo so obviously is, the antics and effusions of his party's extremists and hardliners is rather worrying.
If our nation is to be transformed succesfully - in sustainable fashion and in a manner that benefits all Ghanaians eventually - perforce we must have centrist politicians from across the spectrum dominating our nation's politics.
Simple common sense, really. From a national cohesion standpoint, unfortunately for our homeland Ghana, our nation has ended up becoming a deeply divided society dominated by a ruthless duopoly - made up of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - that has dominated our nation's politics since the 4th Republic came into being in 1992.
As most independent-minded Ghanaians have probably noticed by now, today, the system in Ghana is being manipulated from the shadows by powerful extremists and hardliners in the NPP.
Mercifully few though they are in number, their high-handedness could have devastating long-term consequences - from the reputational damage their effusions and actions are causing to the nation's image as an African investment destination in which the rule of law prevails: and underpins society generally.
No patriotic Ghanaian who truly loves this marvelous nation of ours will fail to be alarmed by the persistent divisiveness of the hard-of-hearing hardliners in the NPP and NDC, whenever their respective parties are in power as Ghana's governing party.
The question is: For the sake of Mother Ghana, why are centrists in Ghana not organising now to enable them unite and select a coalition candidate to run for the presidency and form a one-nation coalition to rescue our nation from the clutches of the divisive NPP/NDC duopoly, after the presidency of President Akufo-Addo comes to an end - however long his tenure might be?
Finally, for the sake of our younger generations, today, we have culled a page from the Centrist Party of the United States of America, to give our future leaders an introduction to centrism. One hopes it resonates with them.
We cannot continue being a nation in which those elected to govern our country start behaving as if they are a conquering army to whom belong the spoils of battle, once they assume office. Haaba.
Please read on:
"You are here: Home / About / The Centrist Party / What is Centrist/Centrism What is Centrist/Centrism
by cpadmin — last modified May 02, 2013 03:12 PM
Centrists don't have party lines. Centrists believe that solutions are more important than bias. While there is no set rule for what a Centrist is, there are some generally accepted guidelines that seem to depict the Centrist mode of thought. Centrism is a political ideology based on reason and pragmatism considerate of short and long term thinking - Centrism is not defined by compromise or moderation, it is considerate of them. Centrism is about achieving common sense solutions that appropriately address current and future needs; support the public trust; and serve the common good with consideration of risk and capacity in context of these needs.
Modern definitions sometimes conflate Centrism with moderation but the Centrist Party tenets generally oppose moderate views. Let's just call moderates 'moderates' and Centrists 'Centrist'. Salient points about Centrism from the CP perspective: Centrism is not about doing what is popular, it is about doing what is right.
Centrism is not moderate but rather supports strength, tradition, open mindedness and policy based on evidence not ideology.
Centrism is not about compromise but rather allows for it as reasonable.
Main Entry:
cen·trist
Pronunciation:
\ˈsen-trist\
Date: 1872
Noun
often capitalized : a member of a center party
one that holds to well reasoned views considerate of short and
long-term needs
adjective
considerate of traditional values and new ideas in the context of
evolving needs : they have more practical views toward politics and
relationships than some people.
favorable to or respectful of individual rights and freedoms
in the context of community needs : centrist citizenship and
governance laws.
(in a political context) favoring reasonable individual
liberty and regulation in political and social reform : a centrist
republican democracy.
( Centrist) of or characteristic of Centrists or a Centrist Party.
[ attrib. ] (of education) concerned mainly with broadening a
person's general knowledge and experience, as well as scientific,
technical or professional training.
(esp. of an interpretation of a law) well reasoned, construed or
understood; considerate of context and precedence but not strictly
literal or exact : they could have given the 1968 Act a more centrist
interpretation.
Centrists are independent thinkers. They gauge situations based on
context and reason, consideration and probability. They are open
minded and exercise conviction. Willing to fight for reason as opposed
to ideology.
Ideology limits the capacity of reasoning
Centrist conviction is not limited by ideology
Reasoning is based on pragmatic reality and circumstance.
Centrism is not a belief. It is an open book to an unfolding
situation. This does not mean it is moderate, but that it is
considerate of changing circumstances that may require reconsideration
based on the intelligence available, and reason itself.
Centrists are independent.
Centrists argue based on reason and context to define relevance of
a given point.
Centrists tend to be pragmatic and avoid extremes whenever
possible. Of course an extreme may be a required action so luckily
Centrists tend to exercise reason in application.
Centrists tend to dislike special interest influence and unfair
practices. They don’t appreciate spin from candidates or news
organizations.
Centrists tend to believe that if we dealt with the facts and
concentrated on working together we could fix a lot more problems than
two polar opposite parties constantly embattled in their own agendas
and ideologies.
Centrists seek accountability in governance.
Honor & Integrity - Centrists tend to believe that political spin
erodes the integrity of the vote and certainly that of the politician.
Candidates
To honor the electorate candidates should be motivated by the
strength of their reasoning and the wisdom to know that convictions
are merely perspectives based on current understanding and
circumstance; and that learning is key to future solutions.
Honor in intention: means not just being honest, but to be
honorable. Not just saying "I did" or "did not" say "that" but "I mean
"this" or "that". America is tired of being misled by politicians that
handily word craft their way in and out of positions and rely on
popularity polls to figure out what they need to say next, in order to
pander to some special interest, or get more votes.
What Centrists Are Not
Centrists are not moderate.
Moderation has more in kind with compromise than working toward the
best solution. The reality of modern politics is that compromise is
the status quo. This leads to policy that is not based on pragmatism
but rather on the needs of compromised points of view.
The goal is not compromise, but rather pragmatism based on reasonable
considerations, short and long-term. In other words, decisions and
policies based on the best answer, not the compromise between two
flawed perspectives that are ideologically opposed.
When necessary, compromise, but fight for reason and present the case
to bring others closer to the most pragmatic solution or policy.
End of culled webpage from the website of the Centrist Party of the U.S.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kofi Thompson
