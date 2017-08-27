TOP STORIES
One can be acquited before man even though the one might be guilty,but before God The Supreme Being,there is just.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
God's Sovereignty Over The Earth
I wrote a piece showing that mankind is a flop and failure regarding the handling of itself and the environment we live in. We have failed woefully, that it could have taking humble and wise people the best and the decent thing to do is give God His place and sovereignty over the Earth.
Acts 17:26 And He made from one every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, determining beforehand their appointed seasons and the boundaries of their dwelling,
(27) That they might seek God, if perhaps they might grope for Him and find Him, even though He is not far from each one of us.
In 17:26, the "one" here is Adam. God made from Adam every nation of men to dwell on the face of the earth. Paul points out that God has determined the appointed seasons and the boundaries of dwelling of all nations. Here we see God's sovereign authority. God is sovereign over the entire earth. Not only did He create all nations out of one, Adam, but He determined the times and places of the nations.
The migrations to America in its times and boundaries is a strong proof of this word and also of the first part of verse 27.
Apparently, Columbus opened the way from Europe to America; actually, it was God who opened the way, for He determined the seasons for the discovery of the new land. Furthermore, it is He who draws the boundaries of all nations.
Paul's preaching here in chapter seventeen is very philosophical. From the creation of the heavens and the earth and God's provision for all of mankind, Paul goes on to speak
of the existence of mankind. We need to learn from Paul in preaching the gospel. We may begin with creation, but we should not remain there. Rather, we should go on from
creation to speak concerning man's life. When we do this, we touch the very point of man's need.
