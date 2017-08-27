TOP STORIES
It's Time to Re-Instate Suspended NPP Executives—Fred Amankwah-Sarfo
Aspiring NPP National Chairman, Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, has joined the call for the re-instatement of suspended executives of the NPP from the polling stations to the National level.
Speaking to TV Africa's correspondent at the just ended 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference which marked the party's 25th Anniversary in Cape Coast, the NPP National Chairman Hopeful noted that he believes it is time to settle all disagreements amicably and bring all suspended executives back to the party's fold.
Mr Amankwah-Sarfo in his quest to occupy the biggest seat in the party has assured party faithfuls that one of his core objective for contesting the NPP Chairmanship position is to build Harmony within the party as part of his plans for modernizing the NPP.
In his response to the journalist he affirmed that, He believes it is time to reorganize the party for the 2020 battle, as he emphasized that we need to utilize the skills and capabilities of every party faithfuls for the development of the NPP and to win elections 2020 and beyond.
He however advised that, suspended executives who comes to the table of equity should come with clean hands and urged them to withdraw all substantive cases against the party in court to pave way for reconciliation.
Mr Amankwah-Sarfo took the opportunity to congratulate the party and leadership for organizing a successful Congress with few or no casualty. He prayed for traveling mercies for all delegates back to their various destinations.
