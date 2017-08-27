TOP STORIES
Muslim Women Fellowship donates to Weija Leprosarium
Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - The Ghana Muslim Mission Women Fellowship, as part of its 50th Anniversary, has donated assorted items worth Gh¢5,000.00 to the Weija Leproserium to support activities there.
The items included bags of maize, rice and sachet water, toilet roll, disinfectants, laundry soap, and cooking oil.
Hajia Zainab Nettey, the National Secretary of the Fellowship, said the gesture formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the Fellowship to give more to society.
She said it was the mandate of every Muslim to ensure that the vulnerable in society were taken care of, hence the donation to help tackle some of the challenges faced by the Leprosarium.
Hajia Zainab, however, called on other Muslim organisations to emulate the gesture to help the poor and vulnerable.
Maame Adobea, the Prefect of the Leproserium, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Fellowship for the support and said it would be of great use to them.
She said institutions and individuals who donated to them were their only families and prayed for God's blessings in all their endeavours.
GNA
By Samira Larbie, GNA
