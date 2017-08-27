TOP STORIES
the reason why we fail to give is that we have in excessBy: Nash kwakye darko
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Integrity, teamwork needed for progress of nation - President
Cape Coast, Aug. 27, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday stressed the crucial importance of God's guidance aside other attributes of integrity, faithfulness, punctuality, teamwork and enthusiasm for successful governance and ensuring progress and prosperity for the nation.
He said: 'We should at all times remember that we need the intervention of the Lord on a daily basis in our lives so that He can give us wisdom, courage, health, and compassion to do our work to the benefit of the people of Ghana,' he said.
President Akufo-Addo said this when he and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the congregants of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral at Cape Coast for a thanksgiving service to round off the Party's National Delegates Conference, held at the University of Cape Coast at the weekend.
Acknowledging the role played by the Central Region in the victory of the Party in the 2016 Election, the President said the Conference was held there to show gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support.
He said the Central Region had become a barometer of judging who came to power, saying; 'It is now a fact of Ghanaian politics that he who wins the Central Region will win power.'
Renewing his Administration's commitment to the progress of the nation, President Akufo-Addo said it was important to seek the face of the Lord in all their endeavours, quoting the Bible; 'Zachariah 4 verse 6 - Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit, saith the Lord'.
He said this meant that 'we are all in His hands and if we recognise that all things are possible…and I am confident that this nation is going to work and heaven will make it work.'
'We pray for God blessing on our enterprise, God's blessing for our people…the Ghanaian people whose conduct has made this country famous and respected throughout the world will continue to hold fast,' the President prayed.
The Right Reverend Ebenezer Kwamina Abakah-Wilson, the Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church, whose sermon dwelt on the theme: 'Better Times for the Nation Ghana,' said every leader on earth was a steward and would render accounts to God.
He, therefore, charged leaders to uphold integrity, quality, workmanship and good attitude and asked Ghanaians to support the Government to succeed because the entire nation stood to benefit from the various initiatives being implemented.
Rt. Rev. Abakah-Wilson said the nation was at a crossroads and required the collective efforts of all and sundry to achieve economic transformation and prosperity.
He prayed for President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr Bawumia, the entire government machinery, as well as the party executive for wisdom, understanding, divine protection and unity to propel the nation to greater heights.
The President later viewed the tomb of the first missionary sent by the Wesleyan Mission to Cape Coast, Rev. Joseph Rhodes Dunwell.
He arrived in Cape Coast on January 1, 1835 and died on June 24, the same year, six months after his arrival.
GNA
By Ken Sackey/ Godwill Mensah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News