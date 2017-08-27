TOP STORIES
Justice for all beneficiaries return to prison
Ashaiman, Aug. 27, GNA - Two ex-convicts, pardoned through the 'justice for all' programme in 2016 have been slapped with 10 years jail term by the Ashaiman circuit court.
The court presided over by Mr. Gabriel Mate -Teye sentenced the duo, Nichols Tetteh 23 years old and Kojo Boamah 26 years to 10 years in jail for stealing and related crimes.
The two were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, conspiracy to cause damage, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of fire arms and ammunitions without permission, attempt to steal among others.
Testifying to the court, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Marry Assan of the Afienya Division of the Ghana Police Service stated that , at about 1:00am on the 28th of February 2017, her outfit received a distress call from the complaint Mr Samuel Tetteh Zortorvi that, his mobile phone container shop was being broken into.
Chief Inspector Mary Assan said her officers were quickly dispatched to the scene and upon thorough search, the two were apprehended about 300 metres from the crime scene wielding locally manufactured pistol with ammunitions, substance believed to be Indian hemp, gas cylinders, bag and a wire cutter.
The prosecution officer said the criminals were able to cut the roof of the container but were unable to break through the security mesh when some residents spotted the incident and alerted the complainant which lead to the arrest of the two criminals.
The two convicts later pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against them and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy but the judge, Mr.Gabriel Mate-Teye said, they did not take advantage of the opportunity during trail to show remorse and plead for mercy but instead contested and denied all the allegations' and that it is irrelevant to ask for mercy now.
'You will go into the cooler again.'
The convicts: Nicholas Tetteh and Kojo Boamah met at the Nsawam prisons where they became friends and were released from prison in 2016 through the 'justice for all' programme.
GNA
By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA
