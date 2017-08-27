TOP STORIES
Don't wash your dirty linen in public - President Kufuor
Cape Coast, Aug. 27, GNA - Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has admonished the New Patriotic Party faithful to desist from discussing internal party issues in public.
He said most political parties around the world that succeeded in government managed to settle internal wrangling using internal party structures, which won them multiple elections.
He said the NPP could fully accomplish its mission of transforming the economic fortunes of the country through sound policies and programmes if it managed to win four or five successive elections.
Former President Kufuor gave the advice when he addressed the 25th Annual Delegates' Conference of the NPP on Saturday at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast.
The three-day conference, on the theme: 'NPP: Delivering our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future,' brought together more than 5,000 delegates across the country.
It was organised in pursuant of Article 9 (1) of the Party's Constitution, which states that; 'There shall be a National Annual Delegates Conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the Party'.
The Former President said the world was in an era of technocracy where Information and Communication Technology was vital in the management of party structures and, thus, suggested the NPP strengthened its ICT structures to help resolve its challenges.
Meanwhile, addressing party supporters and sympathisers later at a rally at the Jubilee Park, also known as Victoria Park, in Cape Coast, ex-President Kufuor asked Ghanaians to exercise patience as the Government was implementing policies and programmes that would inure to their benefits in few years time.
He made an analogy of a farmer who acquired a 10-acre farmland to cultivate cassava, which would take more than a year to harvest and, therefore, advised Ghanaians not to be deceived by political propagandists claiming that the Akufo-Addo led Government was delaying in delivering on its promises.
He said any genuine government would set the right foundation in terms of policies and programmes before any meaningful impact would be made.
The rally was organised to climax the conference, and also to thank the people of the Central Region for showing massive support to the NPP in the 2016 General Election, which saw the Elephant Party sweeping 19 out of the 23 parliamentary seats there.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then the Presidential Candidate of the Party, leapfrogged over his closest rival, then incumbent President John Dramani Mahama, to win the presidential race.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
