TOP STORIES
hi. nice blog . thanks.By: robert
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Enact law to compel insurance companies to tow abandoned vehicles
Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), Aug. 27, GNA - Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi V, Guantoahene of the Gomoa-Ajumako Traditional Area, has advocated for the enactment of a law that would compel insurance companies to tow abandoned vehicles on the highways within three hours after the breakdown.
At a press briefing at Gomoa Pomadze, he welcomed the suspension of the new towing levies saying that something concrete should, however, be done as early as possible to curb the carnage on the roads caused by abandoned vehicles.
Gomoaba Apata Kofi said the enactment of such a law would save the insurance companies from paying huge insurance claims to victims of road accidents caused by abandoned vehicles.
He admitted that although the enforcement of that law would definitely attract an additional premium payable by drivers, it would help relieve the Government and the nation the uproar concerning the introduction of the towing levy.
He suggested that vehicle insurance groups could amend and conveniently introduce 'special vehicle towing fees' through their respective comprehensive insurance policies, instead of the third party system.
Gomoaba Apata Kofi said insurance companies could form a special vehicle towing company, in collaboration with individual towing companies, to ensure that broken down vehicles were swiftly removed to prevent accidents.
He said a large number of road accidents, in recent years, could be attributed to the numerous curves of the highways and appealed to the Government to ensure that contractors executed their job devoid of the sharp and dangerous curves to protect lives.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News