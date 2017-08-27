TOP STORIES
Never can a Team work effectively without communication.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
NPP ministers rock Cape Coast with 'Kakai' music
Cape Coast, Aug. 27, GNA - Government ministers and bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday rocked the Victoria Park in Cape Coast, the venue for the mammoth rally of the Party, with the popular Shatta Wale song 'Kakai,' as they exhibited their dancing skills.
Ms Gloria Akuffo, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, surprised many with her beautiful dancing moves.
Other ministers who equally matched Ms Akuffo with their skills were Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications, Ms Adwoa Safo, the Minister of State in charge of Procurement, Madam Otiko Efisa Djaba, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Mrs Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President.
Their male counterpart were not left out as the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, put on his dancing shoes to exhibit calculated moves, who was joined by Mr Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Sports, also with some amazing steps.
Lucky Mensah, who is well known for composing campaign songs for the opposition National Democratic Congress, this time round crossed carpet to the camp of the NPP, to entertain the massive crowd with a song, which exalted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one who had accomplished what a young and energetic Former President Mahama could not achieve.
Other musicians like Nana Boro and Praye also mounted the stage to rock the crowd with series of their hit songs, which highlighted the need for Ghanaians to support the One District, One Factory initiative of the Government.
Most party faithful, who adorned themselves with the Party's red, blue and white colours, were entertained to good music amid cheers and comradeship.
President Akufo-Addo thanked the people of the Central Region for the massive support, which culminated in the victory for the NPP in the 2016 General Election.
He said the journey to the Flagstaff House was made easier by the massive victory in the Region and gave the assurance that his government would reciprocate the gesture with more developmental projects for the people.
President Akufo-Addo gave a rendition of a thanksgiving song in honour of the
Almighty God for His manifold blessings and benevolence.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
NPP News