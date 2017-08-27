TOP STORIES
Jekora Ventures Ltd supports AMA with bins
Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - Jekora Ventures Ltd, waste segregation company, has supported the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with rubbish bins to be distributed to 60 basic schools in Osu Klottey Sub-Metro.
The bins would be used as a pilot project of the AMA for effective waste segregation to promote good sanitation in Accra.
Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief (MCE), made this known when he addressed head teachers of basic schools drawn from the Osu Klottey Sub-Metro.
He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment of making Accra the cleanest city was without doubt and, in the pursuit of that agenda, the AMA had designed a strategy to tackle the sanitation issues in the Metropolis.
Mr Sowah said the Assembly would continue to vigorously enforce its bye-laws to arrest the insanitary conditions in the city.
'We strongly believe that, as teachers, you can help mould the character of the children in your schools and sensitise them on the need to support good sanitation by using the litter bins to segregate waste,' he said.
He said there was the need to look for alternative ways of solving the sanitation issues in the Metropolis with the creation of awareness on waste separation for a clean environment.
Mr Sowah said the environmental sanitation challenges faced by the AMA were enormous and called for collaboration between the public and private stakeholders to address the problem.
He expressed the hope that Jekora Ventures would continued to work closely with the Assembly and provide technical support and advisory services to enable the authorities to make the President's dream a reality.
Mr Immanuel Martey-Tokoli, the Managing Director of Jekora Ventures, said elsewhere waste segregation enticed the private sector to engage in the process to make a profitable use of waste, but in Ghana it was a big challenge.
He said 80 per cent of the waste generated was used for landfill instead of resources to create jobs.
Mr Martey-Tokoli gave the assurance that Jekora Ventures would train teachers and students to enable them to implement the waste separation modules and help the children imbibe it at an early age to make it easier in practice.
GNA
