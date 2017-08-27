modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NPP marks National Delegates' Confab in splendour

GNA
1 hour ago | NPP News

Cape Coast, Aug. 26, GNA - It was a show of prestige and splendour as bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and foot soldiers, smartly dressed in their party colours, thronged the University of Cape Coast's New Examination Centre for the Annual National Delegates Conference.

It was almost a competitive display when young beautiful ladies, in their jeans trousers and T-Shirts, moved in pairs to exhibit the well-decorated elephant, reflecting the present and future of the Elephant Family and Ghana as a whole.

Even some toddlers, who accompanied their parents, were beautifully dressed in the NPP colours; tight-fitted-blue jeans and T- Shirts with caps and shoes to match.

The trees, electric poles, vehicles and the road furniture were a sight to behold as they were resplendent in the NPP colours with beautifully decorated horses parading the venue as the riders engaged in displays to the admiration of onlookers.

That notwithstanding, dozens of photographers had a field day as they competed to take photographs of party bigwigs, friends and relatives.

Meanwhile, people were doing brisk business as traders in party wares and paraphernalia confirmed their unprecedented sales to the Ghana News Agency.

The traders, who came from all walks of life, have on display party paraphernalia in the form of souvenirs, hats, fans, slippers, hand bands, scarves, flags and T- shirts.

Madam Cecilia Ama Acheampong, a trader, told the GNA that: "I started recording increasing sales throughout the night and this morning. My wares finished this morning and I am selling that of my friend."

She said the NPP T-Shirts, wristbands and flags were the most patronised.

In addition, food sellers including waakye, porridge, fried yam, khebabs, fante kenkey and fried fish also expressed delight with the increase in sales.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

NPP News

TOP STORIES

Trust us, we can deliver - Bawumia declares

1 hour ago

I will not preside over corruption - President vows

1 hour ago

quot-img-1what you make happen for others, god makes happen for you...good or bad

By: OMEREONYE JOY OLUCHI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line