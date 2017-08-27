TOP STORIES
NPP marks National Delegates' Confab in splendour
Cape Coast, Aug. 26, GNA - It was a show of prestige and splendour as bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and foot soldiers, smartly dressed in their party colours, thronged the University of Cape Coast's New Examination Centre for the Annual National Delegates Conference.
It was almost a competitive display when young beautiful ladies, in their jeans trousers and T-Shirts, moved in pairs to exhibit the well-decorated elephant, reflecting the present and future of the Elephant Family and Ghana as a whole.
Even some toddlers, who accompanied their parents, were beautifully dressed in the NPP colours; tight-fitted-blue jeans and T- Shirts with caps and shoes to match.
The trees, electric poles, vehicles and the road furniture were a sight to behold as they were resplendent in the NPP colours with beautifully decorated horses parading the venue as the riders engaged in displays to the admiration of onlookers.
That notwithstanding, dozens of photographers had a field day as they competed to take photographs of party bigwigs, friends and relatives.
Meanwhile, people were doing brisk business as traders in party wares and paraphernalia confirmed their unprecedented sales to the Ghana News Agency.
The traders, who came from all walks of life, have on display party paraphernalia in the form of souvenirs, hats, fans, slippers, hand bands, scarves, flags and T- shirts.
Madam Cecilia Ama Acheampong, a trader, told the GNA that: "I started recording increasing sales throughout the night and this morning. My wares finished this morning and I am selling that of my friend."
She said the NPP T-Shirts, wristbands and flags were the most patronised.
In addition, food sellers including waakye, porridge, fried yam, khebabs, fante kenkey and fried fish also expressed delight with the increase in sales.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
